Odo Broni challenges Akosua Serwaa’s application to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate

A new legal dispute has arisen over the estate of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, just one month after his burial. Akosua Serwaa has applied to the Kumasi High Court for letters of administration to manage and distribute his properties. However, the application has been challenged by Odo Broni, who filed a caveat arguing that Akosua Serwaa cannot claim to be the sole surviving spouse and therefore lacks the capacity to apply on her own.

Barely a month after the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba was laid to rest, fresh legal tensions have surfaced over the administration of his estate, reopening disputes many believed had finally been put to rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the musician’s passing on 26 July 2025, his family affairs have been mired in controversy. Public disagreements emerged over widowhood rites, the conduct of an autopsy, and even the timing of his burial, casting a shadow over what was expected to be a period of mourning. While his burial appeared to signal closure, the calm has proven short-lived.

READ MORE: State withdraws charges against two alleged accomplices of Abu Trica in romance fraud case

Daddy Lumba

The latest dispute follows the reported return of one of Daddy Lumba’s spouses to Ghana. Court records indicate that Akosua Serwaa appeared before the Kumasi High Court on 14 January 2026, exactly one month after the musician’s burial, to apply for letters of administration, seeking legal authority to manage and distribute his estate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her move has, however, been swiftly challenged. Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, through her legal representatives, has filed a caveat opposing the application. Her legal team argues that Akosua Serwaa does not have the legal standing to apply for the letters on her own, insisting that she cannot lawfully present herself as the sole surviving spouse of the late musician.

READ MORE: 20 famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names

According to the caveat, the existence of another recognised spouse invalidates any unilateral attempt to assume control over the estate. The objection effectively places a temporary block on Akosua Serwaa’s application until the court resolves the issue of capacity and entitlement.

Daddy Lumba

In response to the challenge, the Kumasi High Court has directed Akosua Serwaa and her lawyers to justify their application within seven days, requiring them to demonstrate why the letters of administration should be granted in her favour to oversee the distribution of Daddy Lumba’s properties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the legal battle over the legendary musician’s estate continues, the case is expected to draw further public attention, with many closely watching how the courts will navigate the competing claims.