Advertisement

Odo Broni challenges Akosua Serwaa’s application to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:08 - 14 January 2026
Daddy Lumba
A new legal dispute has arisen over the estate of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, just one month after his burial. Akosua Serwaa has applied to the Kumasi High Court for letters of administration to manage and distribute his properties. However, the application has been challenged by Odo Broni, who filed a caveat arguing that Akosua Serwaa cannot claim to be the sole surviving spouse and therefore lacks the capacity to apply on her own.
Advertisement

Barely a month after the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba was laid to rest, fresh legal tensions have surfaced over the administration of his estate, reopening disputes many believed had finally been put to rest.

Advertisement

Since the musician’s passing on 26 July 2025, his family affairs have been mired in controversy. Public disagreements emerged over widowhood rites, the conduct of an autopsy, and even the timing of his burial, casting a shadow over what was expected to be a period of mourning. While his burial appeared to signal closure, the calm has proven short-lived.

READ MORE: State withdraws charges against two alleged accomplices of Abu Trica in romance fraud case

Daddy Lumba

The latest dispute follows the reported return of one of Daddy Lumba’s spouses to Ghana. Court records indicate that Akosua Serwaa appeared before the Kumasi High Court on 14 January 2026, exactly one month after the musician’s burial, to apply for letters of administration, seeking legal authority to manage and distribute his estate.

Advertisement

Her move has, however, been swiftly challenged. Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, through her legal representatives, has filed a caveat opposing the application. Her legal team argues that Akosua Serwaa does not have the legal standing to apply for the letters on her own, insisting that she cannot lawfully present herself as the sole surviving spouse of the late musician.

READ MORE: 20 famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names

According to the caveat, the existence of another recognised spouse invalidates any unilateral attempt to assume control over the estate. The objection effectively places a temporary block on Akosua Serwaa’s application until the court resolves the issue of capacity and entitlement.

Daddy Lumba

In response to the challenge, the Kumasi High Court has directed Akosua Serwaa and her lawyers to justify their application within seven days, requiring them to demonstrate why the letters of administration should be granted in her favour to oversee the distribution of Daddy Lumba’s properties.

Advertisement

READ MORE: She could be humiliated - Lawyer advises Akosua Serwaa to drop 'legal wife' appeal case

As the legal battle over the legendary musician’s estate continues, the case is expected to draw further public attention, with many closely watching how the courts will navigate the competing claims.

Watch the video below.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Growth of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Platforms in Ghana
Sports
14.01.2026
Growth of Sports Betting and Online Gaming Platforms in Ghana
Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)
News
14.01.2026
Malik Basintale breaks silence on health issues after months of absence (video)
Abu Trica's lawyer explains why all slay queens must be arrested( VIDEO)
Entertainment
14.01.2026
Abu Trica's lawyer explains why all slay queens must be arrested( VIDEO)
University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement
News
14.01.2026
University of Ghana pushes back on GTEC-approved fees, cites breach of agreement
Odo Broni challenges Akosua Serwaa’s application to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate
Entertainment
14.01.2026
Odo Broni challenges Akosua Serwaa’s application to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate
AFCON 2025: Morocco vs Nigeria – Preview, form guide, line-ups & prediction
Sports
14.01.2026
AFCON 2025: Morocco vs Nigeria – Preview, form guide, line-ups & prediction