‘Beasts of No Nation’ star Strika spotted working as security guard in Accra

Strika, famed for his role in Beasts of No Nation, reportedly seen working security in Accra years after his rise to international fame.

Strika, famed for his role in Beasts of No Nation, reportedly seen working security in Accra years after his rise to international fame.

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, known as Strika from Beasts of No Nation, has reportedly been seen working as a security guard in Accra, sparking conversations about life after child stardom.

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, known as Strika from Beasts of No Nation, has reportedly been spotted working as a security guard in Accra.

Once internationally recognised for his powerful child acting role, his career path did not progress as expected after the film.

His situation highlights the challenges many young talents face in sustaining careers in the entertainment industry without long-term support.

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The life of Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, widely known as Strika from Beasts of No Nation, appears to have taken a different turn, with reports suggesting he is now working as a security guard in Accra.

The former child actor was recently spotted at the Memo Shopping Mall, where he is believed to be carrying out security duties. Images and accounts of the sighting have since circulated, drawing renewed attention from many who remember his striking performance on screen.

Strika gained international recognition after featuring in Beasts of No Nation, where he starred alongside Abraham Attah and Idris Elba. Although he had limited dialogue, his portrayal of the silent yet intense character left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide, with many expecting a promising future for him in the film industry.

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However, his journey after the film appears to have diverged from that expectation. While some of his co-stars transitioned into more structured careers, Strika’s path has reportedly been less consistent.

Over the years, there have been indications that he faced financial difficulties and struggled to remain active within the acting space. His recent appearance in a security role suggests a move away from the spotlight, as he focuses on earning a livelihood through other means.

Industry observers note that this development should not necessarily be viewed negatively. Rather, it reflects the challenges that can arise for young talents following early success, particularly in the absence of sustained guidance, management, and long-term career planning.