Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career 'over', set for World Cup return

Mohamed Salah may have already played his final match for Liverpool FC after suffering an injury that is expected to end his season.

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However, the Egyptian forward is still on course to recover in time for the World Cup, according to Egypt’s national team director.

Salah was forced off during Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, raising concerns that the issue could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

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Liverpool have yet to officially confirm the severity of the injury involving their star attacker, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer after nine successful years with the club.

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Reports now suggest Salah has suffered a hamstring tear, which would rule him out of all Liverpool matches in May and deny supporters the chance to give him a farewell appearance on the pitch.

Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan told Reuters: 'He ‌‌has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment.'

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted after the game that the full extent of Salah’s injury remains unclear.

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'We don't know. That is the best answer I can give,' he said.

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'There might be a chance, but we simply don't know. What we do know is that the season is over in four or five weeks, so there are not a lot of games, and we have to wait and see how.

'But Mo has taken such good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover. Let's hope for the best.'

Slot also reflected on another setback in Liverpool’s injury-hit season.

'Another win and another injury. It's the story of our season.

'It's too early to say, but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something, but we have to wait and see how bad it is.'

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Liverpool Still Chasing Champions League Place

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's second goal after scoring off the rebound of a missed penalty during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League with 58 points and remain favourites to secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Reds are eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and have four league games remaining.