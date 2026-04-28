5 foods that are healthier when eaten raw than cooked

5 foods that are healthier when eaten raw than cooked

5 foods that are healthier when eaten raw than when ccooked

This article highlights five common foods that provide more nutrients when eaten raw instead of cooked. It explains how foods like spinach, yoghurt, onions, citrus fruits, and radishes retain important vitamins and health benefits when consumed fresh

Most people believe cooking always makes food healthier, but that is not always true. In many Ghanaian homes, vegetables and fruits are often cooked until very soft, sometimes losing important nutrients along the way.

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You may be surprised to learn that some everyday foods provide more vitamins and health benefits when eaten raw instead of cooked. Whether you are preparing salads, quick breakfasts, or side dishes, knowing which foods are better raw can help you get the most out of what you eat.

Here are five common foods that are healthier raw than cooked, backed by nutrition research.

1. Spinach

Spinach- Richer in vitamins when eaten raw

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Spinach is packed with important nutrients such as vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants that support the immune system and help the body repair cells. When spinach is cooked for long periods, especially by boiling, some of these nutrients break down or dissolve into the cooking water.

READ ALSO: 5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health

Research shows that vitamin C and folate, which are sensitive to heat, are better preserved when spinach is eaten fresh. Some health benefits are:

It supports strong immunity

It helps improve blood health

It provides antioxidants that protect the body from disease The next time you are eating spinach, add fresh spinach to salads or blend into smoothies. You can also mix into sandwiches or wraps

2. Yoghurt

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Yoghurt is packed with nutrients

Yoghurt is not exactly “raw” in the same way as vegetables, but it is healthiest when eaten without heating. It contains live beneficial bacteria, known as probiotics, that help improve digestion. Heating yoghurt destroys these helpful bacteria.

Probiotics help maintain healthy gut bacteria, which improves digestion and strengthens the immune system. It also helps reduce stomach discomfort.

3. Onions

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Onions

Onions are widely used in Ghanaian cooking, but eating them raw provides extra health benefits. Raw onions contain sulfur compounds that are reduced when exposed to heat. These compounds are known to support heart health.

Raw onions contain higher levels of quercetin, an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and supports heart function. When eating it raw, rinse them under cold water well and add them to your banku pepper, salads, burgers and sandwishes.

4. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes are best eaten raw because vitamin C is sensitive to heat and breaks down when cooked. Many people use citrus in cooking, but eating them fresh gives the full nutritional benefit.

Vitamin C supports the immune system and helps the body absorb iron from foods like beans and leafy vegetables. Some health benefits include: Boosts immune system

Helps prevent common infections

Supports healthy skin

5. Radishes

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Radishes are crunchy vegetables that contain natural enzymes and fiber. Cooking radishes reduces their enzyme content, which plays a role in digestion. Eating them raw keeps these helpful compounds intact.

Raw radishes contain digestive enzymes and fiber that help improve gut function and prevent constipation.

Easy Ways to Eat Them Raw

Add to salads

Slice into vegetable platters

Use as a crunchy side dish

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Conclusion

Cooking is important for many foods, especially meat and certain vegetables. However, knowing when to eat foods raw can help preserve important nutrients that heat destroys.