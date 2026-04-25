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The silent thief of sight: How glaucoma steals vision without warning signs

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:20 - 25 April 2026
The silent thief of sight: Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a serious eye condition known as the “silent thief of sight” because it can damage vision without pain or early warning signs. Eye experts explain that it is often linked to increased eye pressure and can go unnoticed until it causes significant vision loss.
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  • Glaucoma is called the “silent thief of sight” because it often causes permanent vision loss without pain or early symptoms.

  • The condition is linked to increased eye pressure in many cases, but it can also occur even when eye pressure is normal or low.

  • Eye specialists stress that regular eye screenings are the best way to detect glaucoma early and prevent serious vision damage.

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Eye specialists are warning the public about glaucoma, a serious eye condition often referred to as the “silent thief of sight” because it can cause permanent vision loss without early warning signs.

Why glaucoma is called a silent eye disease

According to an optometrist at Third Eye Care and Vision Centre, Dr. Augustine Dery, glaucoma is dangerous because it usually develops without pain or noticeable symptoms.

He explains that many patients do not realise they have the condition until significant vision loss has already occurred.

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Vision loss caused by glaucoma usually comes with no pain at all. You hardly notice anything until the disease has progressed to an appreciable point, he noted.

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This is why regular eye check-ups are essential, even when vision seems normal.

What happens in the eye during glaucoma

Glaucoma is closely linked to increased pressure inside the eye, known as intraocular pressure. Medical guidelines generally consider normal eye pressure to be between 10 to 21 mmHg.

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When the pressure rises above this range, it can damage the optic nerve, leading to gradual and irreversible vision loss.

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However, Dr. Dery explains that not all glaucoma cases involve high pressure:

  • High-tension glaucoma – where eye pressure is above normal levels

  • Normal-tension glaucoma – where damage occurs even with normal pressure

  • Low-tension glaucoma – a less common form where pressure remains low

Who is at risk of glaucoma?

Eye health experts say that everyone is potentially at risk, especially because the disease often shows no early symptoms.

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People may only begin to notice:

  • Difficulty seeing in certain areas of vision.

  • Gradual loss of peripheral (side) vision.

  • Advanced vision impairment in later stages

    Because of its silent progression, glaucoma is often detected late, making treatment more difficult.

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Importance of early eye screening

Importance of early eye screening

Dr. Dery emphasises that early detection through regular eye examinations is the most effective way to prevent blindness caused by glaucoma.

Routine screenings help doctors:

  • Measure eye pressure

  • Check the health of the optic nerve

  • Detect early signs before vision loss becomes severe

    He encourages the public not to wait for symptoms before seeking eye care.

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