'One in every 2 Ghanaian women aged 20-49, overweight' – Nutritionist warns of ‘growing epidemic'

Obesity among Ghanaian women has reached alarming levels, with new data showing nearly half are overweight. Experts blame processed foods, sugary drinks, and changing lifestyles for the growing public health crisis.

Nearly 1 in 2 Ghanaian women (50.2%) aged 15–49 are overweight or obese, according to the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey, marking a sharp rise over the past two decades.

The surge is linked to changing diets, with increased consumption of fried foods, processed meals, and sugar-sweetened beverages, driven by aggressive advertising and affordability.

Health professionals warn of a looming crisis, as rising obesity rates fuel non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, placing pressure on Ghana’s healthcare system.

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Public health nutritionist and advocate, Prof. Richmond Aryeetey, has raised alarm over what he describes as a rapidly worsening obesity crisis among Ghanaian women, warning that current trends point to a deepening national health concern.

Speaking on the issue in an interview on 3fm, he revealed:

when you take two Ghanaian women between the ages of 20 and 49, one of them is overweight or obese.

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He stressed that the situation has reached epidemic levels, noting that the rate among women has doubled in recent years.According to him, the contrast between men and women is severe.

While about 2 out of every 10 Ghanaian men are overweight or obese, the prevalence among women stands significantly higher at 1in 2.

The nutritionist traced the surge to changing food environments and consumption habits across the country. He pointed to the increasing visibility and influence of fast food advertising.

everywhere you pass, somebody’s advertising some big billboard with some fried food… it looks like, when in doubt, fry it.

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“When you take two Ghanaian women between the ages of 20 and 49, one of them is overweight or obese.”



— Public health nutritionist and advocate, Prof. Richmond Aryeetey, highlighting the growing burden of weight-related health challenges increasingly affecting women in Ghana.… pic.twitter.com/iAxut1otgP — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 24, 2026

He explained that the growing preference for fried and highly processed foods is reshaping dietary patterns, particularly in urban areas.

Packaged foods and sugar-sweetened beverages, he added, have become more accessible and affordable over time, further driving unhealthy consumption.

“The mindset is shifting towards fried food and processed food,” he said, highlighting how convenience and pricing are making unhealthy options more attractive to consumers.

Health experts have long warned that rising obesity levels are closely linked to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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The latest observations, however, suggest the challenge may be accelerating faster than previously anticipated.

Urgent interventions, including stronger public education, improved regulation of food advertising, and policies that promote healthier, more affordable food choices are needed.