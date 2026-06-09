Advertisement

KATH Doctors suspend strike after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and stakeholders step in

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:43 - 09 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
KATH doctors have suspended their industrial action following successful interventions by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, hospital management, and key health sector stakeholders.
Advertisement

The Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association (KADA) has suspended its industrial action with immediate effect following successful engagements with key stakeholders, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Monday, June 9, 2026, KADA announced that the decision to halt the strike was reached after discussions with the hospital’s Board, Management, and other stakeholders who intervened to address the concerns that triggered the action.

The association said it considered the potential impact of the strike on patient care and public health, stressing that the welfare of patients and the wider public remained a priority.

READ ALSO: Suspended KATH CEO appeals to health workers on strike to resume work

KADA expressed appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his role in facilitating dialogue, as well as the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and other health sector unions for their solidarity and support during the period of industrial action.

Advertisement

Other groups acknowledged include:

  • The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA),

  • Emergency Medicine Society of Ghana (EMSG)

  • Orthopaedic Association of Ghana (OAG)

  • Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU)

  • Komfo Anokye Certified Registered Anaesthetist Association (KACRA)

  • Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS, KATH Chapter)

  • The Komfo Anokye Pharmacists Association (KAPA).

KADA further indicated that it remains committed to ensuring that outstanding issues are fully resolved through continued dialogue.

READ ALSO: KATH Doctors withdraw services over 2-week suspension of CEO amid tensions with Health Minister

The dispute stems from the suspension of Dr Baidoo by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh after KATH announced a temporary halt to new admissions at its Accident and Emergency Centre due to severe congestion.

The Minister said the decision was contrary to a directive by President John Dramani Mahama that emergency cases should not be turned away by public hospitals.

Advertisement

KATH serves as the main referral hospital for the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Northern, Savannah and parts of the Middle Belt regions, making any prolonged industrial action a major concern for healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Mohammed Kudus is the next Abedi Pele – Sonnie Badu
Sports
10.06.2026
10 greatest players who never played at the FIFA World Cup - Full list
These are the countries where women work the most
News
09.06.2026
These are the countries where women work the most
Atletico Madrid reject Real Madrid's €150m bid for Julian Alvarez | Getty Images
Sports
09.06.2026
Atletico Madrid reject Real Madrid's €150m bid for Julian Alvarez
KATH Doctors suspend strike after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and stakeholders step in
News
09.06.2026
KATH Doctors suspend strike after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and stakeholders step in
Reactions as Shatta Wale announces GH₵100 paid Shatta movement fan club membership
Entertainment
09.06.2026
Reactions as Shatta Wale announces GH₵100 paid Shatta movement fan club membership
Jonathan Mensah finds new passion in sports photography after hanging up his Black Stars boots
Sports
09.06.2026
Jonathan Mensah finds new passion in sports photography after hanging up his Black Stars boots