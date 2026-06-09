KATH Doctors suspend strike after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and stakeholders step in

KATH doctors have suspended their industrial action following successful interventions by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, hospital management, and key health sector stakeholders.

The Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association (KADA) has suspended its industrial action with immediate effect following successful engagements with key stakeholders, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

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In a statement issued on Monday, June 9, 2026, KADA announced that the decision to halt the strike was reached after discussions with the hospital’s Board, Management, and other stakeholders who intervened to address the concerns that triggered the action.

The association said it considered the potential impact of the strike on patient care and public health, stressing that the welfare of patients and the wider public remained a priority.

READ ALSO: Suspended KATH CEO appeals to health workers on strike to resume work

KADA expressed appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his role in facilitating dialogue, as well as the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and other health sector unions for their solidarity and support during the period of industrial action.

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Other groups acknowledged include: The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA),

Emergency Medicine Society of Ghana (EMSG)

Orthopaedic Association of Ghana (OAG)

Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU)

Komfo Anokye Certified Registered Anaesthetist Association (KACRA)

Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS, KATH Chapter)

The Komfo Anokye Pharmacists Association (KAPA).

KADA further indicated that it remains committed to ensuring that outstanding issues are fully resolved through continued dialogue.

The dispute stems from the suspension of Dr Baidoo by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh after KATH announced a temporary halt to new admissions at its Accident and Emergency Centre due to severe congestion.

The Minister said the decision was contrary to a directive by President John Dramani Mahama that emergency cases should not be turned away by public hospitals.

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