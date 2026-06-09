Suspended KATH CEO appeals to health workers on strike to resume work

Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo (left), and an image of striking nurses (right)

Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo (left), and an image of striking nurses (right)

Suspended Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital CEO Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo has appealed to striking health workers to return to duty, citing the welfare of patients and the national interest.

Suspended KATH CEO Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo has appealed to striking health workers to resume work.

He thanked staff for their support but urged them to put patients' welfare first.

The appeal comes amid industrial action over his suspension by the Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has appealed to striking health workers at the facility to return to work in the interest of patients and the general public.

In a statement addressed to staff of the hospital, Dr. Baidoo thanked workers for the support shown to him following his suspension but urged them to put the welfare of patients first.

"I need you all to return back to duty in the supreme interest of Ghanaians and our valued patients," he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His appeal comes amid industrial action by sections of health workers at KATH following the Ministry of Health's decision to suspend him. The action has raised concerns about the impact on healthcare delivery at one of Ghana's largest referral hospitals.

Dr. Baidoo said he was leaving the matter in the hands of the authorities responsible for overseeing the issue.

"I defer the outcome and directions to the supreme wisdom of the Hon. Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), and the Board of KATH," he said.

The suspended CEO also expressed gratitude to staff members for standing by him during the controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all staff of the hospital for your show of solidarity with me during this period. I am very grateful for your support," he added.

The appeal follows escalating tensions at the Kumasi-based hospital after the suspension triggered protests and strike threats from some staff groups, including the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) branch at KATH.

The GRNMA had earlier described the suspension as unnecessary and argued that it would not solve the longstanding challenges confronting the hospital, including congestion, inadequate infrastructure, logistics shortages and resource constraints.

The association subsequently announced plans to join industrial action unless the decision was reversed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KATH, Ghana's second-largest teaching hospital after the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, serves as a major referral centre for the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North and parts of the northern regions.