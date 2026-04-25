Registration for the one million coders programme opens: Here’s what it’s about and how to register step by step

Samuel Nartey George launches the One Million Coders Initiative, offering free digital skills training in AI, cybersecurity, software development and more. Here’s how to register.

Samuel Nartey George has announced the launch of the One Million Coders Initiative, with registration officially open.

The programme offers training in AI, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics and other digital skills.

Applicants need a valid email, Ghana Card and basic personal details to complete the online registration process.

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The government has officially opened registration for the One Million Coders Programme, a flagship digital skills programme aimed at equipping young Ghanaians with in-demand technology competencies for the global job market.

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, announced the commencement of registration on his official X (formerly Twitter) platform, marking the start of what is expected to be one of the country’s largest digital training drives.

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The registration portal for the One Million Coders Programme is now live.



Take advantage of this opportunity to get skilled, upskilled, or reskilled.



For God and Country. 🦁🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/TcOGRu3XC1 — Sam 'Dzata' George 🦁🇬🇭 (@samgeorgegh) April 25, 2026

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The initiative forms part of the country’s digital transformation agenda, with a focus on building a skilled workforce in emerging technology fields.

Participants will have access to training programmes in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Data Protection, Digital Literacy, Digital Marketing, IT Support, Networking, Project Management, Software Development, and UI/UX Design.

The programme aligns with ongoing national efforts to position Ghana as a digital hub in West Africa, with similar policies in recent years emphasising youth employment through technology and innovation.

Reports have highlighted the government's increasing investment in digital skills training as a strategy to tackle unemployment and prepare the workforce for the future economy.

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To participate in the One Million Coders Initiative, applicants are required to complete a straightforward online registration process. Prospective participants must have a valid email address, a Ghana Card, and optionally, educational certificates.

Registration

Visit https://onemillioncoders.gov.gh. The registration begins with the entry of basic personal details, including first name, last name, age and gender.

Applicants are then required to indicate their highest level of education, with an option to upload relevant certificates if available.

The final stage involves email verification, where a one-time password (OTP) is sent to the applicant’s email address. After confirming the OTP and setting a password, applicants can submit their registration.

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The programme is designed to be inclusive, allowing individuals from different educational backgrounds to participate, particularly those seeking to build or transition into digital careers.

Demand for digital skills continues to rise globally, with various countries and private sector actors investing heavily in training programmes to bridge the skills gap.