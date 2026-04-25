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Gov’t donates 4,000 Sanitary pads to tackle female absenteeism, sparks hope for girls in Upper West

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:17 - 25 April 2026
Vice President, Jane Naana arrives in Upper West where she donates 4,oo sanitary pads
Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang leads donation of 4,000 sanitary pads to Upper West schools to tackle period poverty and improve girls’ school attendance.
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  • Government, led by Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has donated 4,000 sanitary pads to schools in the Upper West Region.

  • The initiative aims to tackle period poverty and reduce school absenteeism among girls.

  • The programme forms part of broader efforts to improve menstrual hygiene and support girls’ education across Ghana.

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The government has donated 4,000 sanitary pads to schools in the Upper West Region as part of efforts to improve menstrual hygiene and support girls to remain in school.

The intervention, spearheaded by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, April 24, forms part of the Free Sanitary Pad distribution initiative aimed at addressing period poverty and its impact on education. 

READ ALSO: President Mahama promises to provide female students with free sanitary pads effective March 2025

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang arrives in Upper West
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The programme seeks to ensure that girls do not miss school during their menstrual cycles due to lack of access to sanitary products.

The distribution comes against the backdrop of ongoing concerns about absenteeism among schoolgirls, particularly in rural and underserved communities, where access to menstrual hygiene products remains limited.

READ ALSO: Government allocates GHS 292.4m for provision of free sanitary pads to schoolgirls

Education and health sector reports have consistently linked the lack of sanitary materials to disrupted learning, with some girls missing several days of school each month.

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Improving access to menstrual hygiene products is critical not only for health but also for educational outcomes. Interventions such as the provision of free sanitary pads aims to improve school attendance and help reduce gender disparities in education.

The initiative in the Upper West Region is to expand social interventions that support vulnerable groups and promote inclusive education.

Similar programmes have been implemented in phases across the country, targeting basic schools and communities where the need is greatest.

READ ALSO: Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

The continued rollout of the programme is expected to contribute to improved retention rates among girls and enhance their participation in classroom activities.

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The donation also echoes growing national attention on menstrual health as a development issue, where stakeholders have consistently advocated for sustained investment and policy support to ensure consistent access to sanitary products across all regions.

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