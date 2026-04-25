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'Let Arteta win the league' - Some Arsenal fans plead with Pep Guardiola amid title race twist

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:30 - 25 April 2026
Arsenal fans have gone viral after jokingly pleading with Pep Guardiola to “let Arteta win something” during the Premier League title race. The video has sparked reactions online amid the ongoing Arsenal vs Manchester City rivalry.
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  • A viral video shows Arsenal fans jokingly asking Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to “let Arteta win something,” sparking widespread reactions online.

  • The moment comes amid a tight Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City, with both clubs battling for top position.

  • Fans referenced Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant, highlighting the emotional and humorous side of their growing rivalry.

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A moment involving Arsenal supporters and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has gone viral online, adding a humorous twist to the intense Premier League title race.

In a circulating video, an Arsenal fan called out to Guardiola with a plea:

READ ALSO: Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton reveals he was diagnosed with prostate cancer

Let Arteta win something.
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The comment has gained traction across social media platforms, sparking reactions from football fans worldwide.

READ ALSO: 4 World Cup final tickets selling for $2.3 million each, others go for $16,000

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This is a time when Arsenal are locked in a tight title battle with Manchester City, with both sides separated by goals scored, in the Premier League standings.

The two clubs have been trading positions at the top, with City edging ahead in key moments of the season, intensifying rivalry narratives between Pep Guardiola and his former assistant Arteta.

Manchester City’s recent win against relegated side Burnley saw the ‘citizens’ go top of the league table with most goals scored. 

In recent years, Arsenal have gone through a mix of frustrating setbacks. After winning the FA Cup in 2020, the club entered a phase of inconsistency in the Premier League, including painful title disappointments, most notably in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, where they spent long spells at the top of the table but ultimately slipped behind Manchester City in the final stretch.

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The team also suffered difficult runs of form, including unexpected defeats to lower-ranked sides at crucial moments.

Due to this, fans are left in frustration as they continue chasing a first league title since 2004. Their recent loss came at the hand of Man City who are placed second in the Premier League and could potentially win the league. 

City’s recent dominance over Arsenal in crucial matches has only fueled fan debates about whether Arteta’s side can finally break through and secure major silverware.

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