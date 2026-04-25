'Let Arteta win the league' - Some Arsenal fans plead with Pep Guardiola amid title race twist

Arsenal fans have gone viral after jokingly pleading with Pep Guardiola to “let Arteta win something” during the Premier League title race. The video has sparked reactions online amid the ongoing Arsenal vs Manchester City rivalry.

A viral video shows Arsenal fans jokingly asking Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to “let Arteta win something,” sparking widespread reactions online.

The moment comes amid a tight Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City, with both clubs battling for top position.

Fans referenced Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant, highlighting the emotional and humorous side of their growing rivalry.

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A moment involving Arsenal supporters and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has gone viral online, adding a humorous twist to the intense Premier League title race.

In a circulating video, an Arsenal fan called out to Guardiola with a plea:

Let Arteta win something.

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The comment has gained traction across social media platforms, sparking reactions from football fans worldwide.

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Arsenal fans begging Pep Guardiola to let Arteta win the league 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



How can we say this club is a big club? pic.twitter.com/vXdnNApJR8 — Professor Hamza Ballon Dor (@mancityhardcore) April 25, 2026

This is a time when Arsenal are locked in a tight title battle with Manchester City, with both sides separated by goals scored, in the Premier League standings.

The two clubs have been trading positions at the top, with City edging ahead in key moments of the season, intensifying rivalry narratives between Pep Guardiola and his former assistant Arteta.

Manchester City’s recent win against relegated side Burnley saw the ‘citizens’ go top of the league table with most goals scored.

In recent years, Arsenal have gone through a mix of frustrating setbacks. After winning the FA Cup in 2020, the club entered a phase of inconsistency in the Premier League, including painful title disappointments, most notably in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, where they spent long spells at the top of the table but ultimately slipped behind Manchester City in the final stretch.

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The team also suffered difficult runs of form, including unexpected defeats to lower-ranked sides at crucial moments.

Due to this, fans are left in frustration as they continue chasing a first league title since 2004. Their recent loss came at the hand of Man City who are placed second in the Premier League and could potentially win the league.