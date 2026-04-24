A screenshot of FIFA's resale website showing tickets on sale for the final

A screenshot of FIFA's resale website showing tickets on sale for the final

4 World Cup final tickets selling for $2.3 million each, others go for $16,000

Tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final have surged to staggering levels, with four premium seats listed at over $2.3 million each, while others in the section are being resold for around $16,000.

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According to a report by Sky News, “FIFA's official ‘resale/exchange marketplace’ website… shows four seats available for $2,299,998.85 (£1.7m)” for the final scheduled on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The report further noted that a handful of other tickets in the same section were also on sale for $16,098, underscoring the wide disparity in resale pricing. The figures are largely driven by FIFA’s official resale platform.

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The figures are largely driven by FIFA’s official resale platform.

While FIFA does not directly control resale pricing, it collects a 15% fee from both buyers and sellers.

This means that a single sale of a $2.3 million ticket could generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission alone.

Additional reports confirm that the 4 tickets, located behind one of the goals, are among the most expensive ever listed for a football match, with prices reaching nearly $2.3 million each.

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The extreme resale figures come amid broader criticism of ticket pricing for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Base ticket prices for the final have already been significantly higher than previous tournaments, with top-tier official tickets reaching around $10,990, compared to roughly $1,600 in 2022.

FIFA’s adoption of dynamic pricing has also drawn backlash from fans who argue that the tournament is becoming increasingly inaccessible.

Despite the controversy, demand for tickets remains strong.

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