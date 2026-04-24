Pitso Mosimane reveals why he did not take Black Stars coaching job

Pitso Mosimane has opened up about discussions held between himself and the Ghana Football Association regarding the vacant Black Stars head coach position admitting that while there were conversations, nothing ever reached a formal or concrete stage, and that he harboured personal reservations about the short-term nature of the role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The GFA had cast a wide net following the dismissal of Otto Addo, who departed after a damaging run of four consecutive defeats.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly manager was among a shortlist of candidates considered for the position before the football governing body ultimately decided to move in a different direction, settling on the vastly experienced Carlos Queiroz on a four-month contract set to expire after the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on Marawa Sports World, Mosimane also took a moment to acknowledge the financial weight of the Queiroz appointment, making no secret of the fact that securing the Portuguese tactician does not come cheap.

Mosimane said in an interview on Marawa Sports World,

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want Carlos Queiroz, you are going to pay top dollar

He was equally candid about how far his own discussions with the GFA actually progressed, suggesting the approach never moved beyond the exploratory stage.

There was never anything concrete. Concrete is when a letter comes to say we would like to have you.

There was a bit of talk. When I asked the office, they said there were talks – but sometimes teams want three names and then decide who they want out of the three.

Beyond the question of how serious the approach was, Mosimane also raised doubts about whether the arrangement would have suited him professionally, given the extremely limited timeframe on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other thing is, do I really want to go two months for one or two games? Maybe I don't want to. If you ask me, it may not be good for me to go for three games.

5 key takeaways from Carlos Queiroz's unveiling as Black Stars head coach | Photo via GFA

Meanwhile, Queiroz was formally unveiled to the Ghanaian public on Thursday, April 23, stepping into a role that leaves him with fewer than 50 days to prepare for one of football's grandest stages.

The veteran coach faces the immediate challenge of stabilising a side that has struggled for consistency and momentum in recent months.