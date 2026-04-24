Sam Goerge fires AIDS Commisssion for sharing lubricants to gays in Ghana

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Samuel Nartey George has criticised the Ghana AIDS Commission over the distribution of lubricants, sparking debate on HIV prevention and LGBTQ policy in Ghana.

Samuel Nartey George has criticised the Ghana AIDS Commission for distributing lubricants to men who have sex with men, questioning its relevance to HIV prevention.

He argued that public health resources should be redirected to other urgent needs, including maternal healthcare and hospital support.

The issue has sparked debate, as health experts maintain such interventions are part of global HIV prevention strategies, while political tensions around LGBTQ policies in Ghana continue to grow.

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The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has criticised the Ghana AIDS Commission over what he described as the distribution of lubricants to men who have sex with men.

Speaking during parliamentary deliberations on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, Sam George argued that the allocation of such resources was misplaced and should instead be directed to more pressing healthcare needs.

He questioned the rationale behind the intervention, insisting that limited public funds must be prioritised differently.

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He said:

We have evidence of Ghana AIDS Commission officers meeting with pro-LGBTQ groups and giving them lubricants. If the Ghana AIDS Commission is supposed to fight HIV, why are you giving lubricants to men to have anal sex with men?

The Minister further stressed that public health investments should be redirected, adding:

If they really want to fund public health, they should go and give maternal beds for women who do not have beds for delivery. This one, we won’t open the door.

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“There’s a gentleman for whom a video was leaked and an altercation between him and his male lover came up last year.—A gentleman known as ‘Headucator’. He can be charged on the bases of the video of male and male sexual intercourse.”



—Hon. Sam George has revealed that… pic.twitter.com/a1uPkJ7jBt — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 23, 2026

Parliament is reconsidering the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, a proposed law that has generated intense debate both locally and internationally over its implications for rights and public health policy.

The Ghana AIDS Commission, established under Act 938, is mandated to coordinate the country’s response to HIV and AIDS, including prevention strategies targeted at high-risk populations.

READ ALSO: Catholic Bishops call for stakeholder dialogue on LGBTQ debate in Ghana