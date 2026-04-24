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Sam Goerge fires AIDS Commisssion for sharing lubricants to gays in Ghana

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:33 - 24 April 2026
Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George
Samuel Nartey George has criticised the Ghana AIDS Commission over the distribution of lubricants, sparking debate on HIV prevention and LGBTQ policy in Ghana.
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  • Samuel Nartey George has criticised the Ghana AIDS Commission for distributing lubricants to men who have sex with men, questioning its relevance to HIV prevention.

  • He argued that public health resources should be redirected to other urgent needs, including maternal healthcare and hospital support.

  • The issue has sparked debate, as health experts maintain such interventions are part of global HIV prevention strategies, while political tensions around LGBTQ policies in Ghana continue to grow.

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The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has criticised the Ghana AIDS Commission over what he described as the distribution of lubricants to men who have sex with men.

Speaking during parliamentary deliberations on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, Sam George argued that the allocation of such resources was misplaced and should instead be directed to more pressing healthcare needs. 

READ ALSO: We’ll agitate if the LGBTQ bill gets to President Mahama and he refuses to sign – Sam George tells critics

He questioned the rationale behind the intervention, insisting that limited public funds must be prioritised differently.

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He said:

We have evidence of Ghana AIDS Commission officers meeting with pro-LGBTQ groups and giving them lubricants. If the Ghana AIDS Commission is supposed to fight HIV, why are you giving lubricants to men to have anal sex with men?

The Minister further stressed that public health investments should be redirected, adding:

READ ALSO: Rev. Ntim Fordjour rejects gay rumours, alleges NDC sponsored attacks

If they really want to fund public health, they should go and give maternal beds for women who do not have beds for delivery. This one, we won’t open the door.
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Parliament is reconsidering the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, a proposed law that has generated intense debate both locally and internationally over its implications for rights and public health policy.

The Ghana AIDS Commission, established under Act 938, is mandated to coordinate the country’s response to HIV and AIDS, including prevention strategies targeted at high-risk populations. 

READ ALSO: Catholic Bishops call for stakeholder dialogue on LGBTQ debate in Ghana

The debate has been further intensified by the reintroduction of the anti-LGBTQ bill, which seeks to impose stricter restrictions on LGBTQ activities and advocacy.

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