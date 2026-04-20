Rev. Ntim Fordjour rejects gay rumours, alleges NDC sponsored attacks

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour denies LGBTQ allegations, calling them politically sponsored attacks, as debate continues over Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour denies LGBTQ allegations, calling them politically motivated attacks.

He says claims are linked to NDC elements and contradict his anti-LGBTQ stance.

MP maintains he is consulting lawyers as debate on the anti-LGBTQ bill continues.

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Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has strongly denied allegations that he is gay or affiliated with the LGBTQ community, describing the claims as politically motivated attacks.

He also suggested that the allegations are being driven by elements within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, he said:

“That young man is not a woman, he is a woman who has undergone transformations to change his gender even though he is a man biological and his chromosomes. That person is the one that NDC has empowered to lie about me.”

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An LGBTQ rainbow flag

He added that he initially intended not to respond to the allegations but felt compelled to do so to prevent misinformation from spreading.

“I did not plan to respond to it but if I don’t people will believe it as the truth. If someone is gay, why would they champion a bill to imprison them,” he said.

Rev. Fordjour further argued that his long-standing advocacy for the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill contradicts the allegations against him.

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Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour

“If I was gay, why would I as an MP lead the charge for the passage of the bill since 2017? Have you ever heard of an armed robber who has championed the arrest and imprisonment of his own colleagues? What he is saying is not true,” he stated.

He also questioned the timing of the accusations, suggesting they were politically driven.

“Why did he not speak against me since 2017 when I have a press conference to speak against the LGBTQ? Why has he found his voice when NDC is in power and why is he attacking me when I am not the only one championing the bill?” he quizzed.

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The MP added that he is consulting his lawyers on possible legal action in response to the allegations.

Meanwhile, debate continues in Parliament over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.