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Former Ivory Coast star Aboulaye Traore jailed for 3 years over rape

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:52 - 24 April 2026
Abdoulaye Traoré Photo: Foot Africa
Abdoulaye Traoré Photo: Foot Africa
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Former Ivory Coast star Aboulaye Traore jailed for rapeFormer Ivory Coast international footballer Aboulaye Traore has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of rape, according to an Ivorian women’s rights group.

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The Ivorian League for Women’s Rights confirmed that the ruling was delivered by the Bouaké court on Wednesday, describing the decision as a significant step forward in the fight against impunity for sexual and gender-based violence.

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In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered the payment of 15 million CFA francs (approximately $26,700) to the victim and imposed a five-year ban restricting Traore from appearing in the central region.

A judicial source stated that Traore was convicted of non-consensual sexual relations involving a 21-year-old woman in March 2021.

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The case has drawn significant public attention due to Traore’s high-profile status in Ivorian football history.

Nicknamed “Ben Badi", Traore remains a well-known figure in Ivory Coast football. He was part of the national team that won the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations, a historic achievement for the Elephants.

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At club level, he was a standout striker for ASEC Mimosas in Abidjan and also played in Europe for clubs including FC Metz in France and SC Braga in Portugal.

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Traore enjoyed a prolific career, twice finishing as top scorer in the Ivorian league in 1992 and 1994. On the international stage, he first gained prominence at the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished as top scorer, before playing a key role in Ivory Coast’s 1992 continental triumph.

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Former Ivory Coast star Aboulaye Traore jailed for 3 years over rape