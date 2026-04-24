Protecting What Matters: Black Bird Launches in Ghana with a Focus on Autism and Community Safety

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Black Bird Smart Innovations is proud to launch in Ghana, marking a meaningful step in expanding its mission globally.

The company is introducing wearable safety technology, including smartwatches, medical ID sleeves, LTE-enabled pendants, and a patent-pending smart button, that allows first responders and bystanders to instantly access critical medical information during emergencies.

Erica Hayes

In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, this expansion reinforces Blackbird’s commitment to supporting children with autism, particularly nonverbal individuals and those at risk of wandering, through real-world safety solutions.

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The launch will be celebrated in New York City during Juneteenth, connecting themes of resilience, freedom, and global unity across the African diaspora.

Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma

“Blackbird was built with one goal in mind: to ensure that people, especially those most vulnerable are protected in critical moments,” said Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma.

Francis Osei

Blackbird Smart Innovations will also support seniors with dementia, individuals with traumatic brain injuries, and others at risk of medical emergencies while advancing its mission to save lives, one wrist at a time.

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