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Global Rhapathon 2026 with Pastor Chris Set to Ignite the Race to Reach the Last Man

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:44 - 24 April 2026
Global Rhapathon 2026 with Pastor Chris Set to Ignite the Race to Reach the Last Man
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May 4–8, 2026 – Virtual & Global Broadcast

Lagos, Nigeria – April 20, 2026 — Millions of Christians worldwide are gearing up for the highly anticipated Rhapathon 2026 with Pastor Chris, a powerful five-day global event dedicated to celebrating the transformative impact of Rhapsody of Realities, the world’s number one daily devotional.

Scheduled from Monday, May 4th to Friday, May 8th, 2026, this edition of Rhapathon carries the inspiring theme: “Powering the Race to Reach the Last Man.” The event will spotlight extraordinary testimonies of salvation, healing, and global evangelism made possible through the Messenger Angel — Rhapsody of Realities.

Rhapathon is more than a gathering; it is a marathon-style celebration of faith in action. Participants will be immersed in life-changing teachings, stirring worship, impactful stories from around the world, and fresh insights from the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, on fulfilling the Great Commission to take the Gospel to every nation and the last soul.

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“Rhapathon is a victory parade of the triumphs of the Messenger Angel and its heroic partners who are spreading righteousness across the earth,” said organizers. “This May, the world will witness a convergence of heaven on earth, as the Messenger Angel, Rhapsody of Realities, demonstrates with power and glory the potency of the Word of God and the mighty working of His power across nations, cultures, and lives at RHAPATHON WITH PASTOR CHRIS.

Key Highlights of Rhapathon 2026:

  • Dynamic sessions with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

  • Global testimonies of lives transformed by Rhapsody of Realities

  • Special focus on soul-winning, sponsorship, and distribution of the devotional in every language

  • Live broadcasts across LoveWorld Networks, Rhapsody TV, and digital platforms

  • Opportunities for believers to register for the “Race” and commit to reaching more souls

Christians and partners are encouraged to register now and invite others to participate in this divine movement. Registration and full details are available at experiencerhapathon.org.

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This is a clarion call to the body of Christ: the race is on, and every believer has a vital role to play in ensuring the Gospel reaches the final soul.

Join the movement. Power the race. Reach the last man.

Media Contact:  Email: info@rhapsodyofrealities.org Phone: +1(601) 600-2363 Website: rhapathon.org | experiencerhapathon.org

About Rhapathon

Rhapathon is an annual global event hosted by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome that celebrates the far-reaching impact of Rhapsody of Realities in evangelism, soul-winning, and the advancement of the Kingdom of God. It brings together millions through live broadcasts, testimonies, and strategic mobilization for global outreach.

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