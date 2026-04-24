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Why Gianluca Prestianni has been handed 6-match UEFA ban

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:58 - 24 April 2026
Gianluca Prestianni | Photo via Getty Images
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UEFA has suspended Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni for six matches following disciplinary action over alleged homophobic conduct during a UEFA Champions League knockout play-off against Real Madrid in February.

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What Happened During the Match

Gianluca Prestianni | Getty Images

The incident occurred at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, where the match was temporarily stopped for about 10 minutes after Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior reported being verbally abused during an on-field confrontation.

Prestianni, 20, denied making any racist remark, insisting there was a misunderstanding in what was said during the exchange. However, Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni later claimed the Argentine winger admitted the comment was homophobic in nature.

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UEFA’s Investigation and Decision

Following an investigation, UEFA concluded that disciplinary action was necessary and issued a six-match ban.

Prestianni had already served one provisional suspension, meaning he will miss additional European fixtures. Three of the remaining matches have been suspended for two years, pending good behaviour.

UEFA has also requested FIFA to extend the ban globally, which could prevent the player from featuring in international competitions during the sanction period.

How the Situation Escalated

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Gianluca Prestianni
Gianluca Prestianni | Getty Images

The situation intensified after Vinícius Júnior reacted angrily on the pitch and gestured toward the referee, prompting official intervention. Referee François Letexier used FIFA’s anti-discrimination protocol signal to indicate a serious complaint had been made.

After the match, Vinícius publicly condemned discrimination in football through a social media post.

Benfica defended their player, rejecting the allegations and describing the situation as a misrepresentation of events. The club stated they fully support Prestianni and believe in his account.

Despite this, the case has drawn strong attention across European football due to its seriousness and the involvement of high-profile players.

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