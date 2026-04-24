Ex-Black Stars coach Chris Hughton reveals he was diagnosed with prostate cancer

Chris Hughton reveals he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2025 but is now cancer-free after successful treatment, urging men to prioritise early health checks.

Chris Hughton has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2025 after routine medical checks.

He underwent surgery and has since made a full recovery, confirming he is now cancer-free.

Hughton shared his story to raise awareness and encourage early testing, especially among high-risk groups.

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Former Ghana national team head coach Chris Hughton has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, opening up publicly for the first time about a health battle he says he has since overcome, according to reports from ESPN Africa.

The 67-year-old disclosed that the illness was detected in 2025 following routine medical checks, a development that led to swift treatment and surgery.

Hughton underwent an operation in May to remove his prostate after doctors identified the condition early.

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His early diagnosis proved crucial, with the former Black Stars coach now confirmed to be cancer-free after making a strong recovery. Speaking about the experience, explained that he did not panic upon receiving the diagnosis.

He said his immediate reaction was to focus on treatment and recovery rather than fear the worst.

"I’m one year post-operation, and I feel good. It’s all gone very well. I’ve got a lot of energy. Keeping active and busy is part of how I am anyway, but it’s also about rehabilitation and keeping your mind active as well", he said.

I’m very comfortable with my prognosis and my post-operation feelings. I’m in a really good place.

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Hughton, who previously managed clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Norwich City, also indicated that he decided to go public to raise awareness about prostate cancer and encourage men, particularly those at higher risk, to undergo regular health checks.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men globally, with early detection significantly improving survival rates.

Risk factors include age, family history and ethnicity, with studies showing that Black men face a higher likelihood of diagnosis.

Hughton’s diagnosis comes after his tenure with the Ghana national team ended following the team’s participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

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His decision to speak openly about his condition is an effort to use his platform to promote awareness and early testing.