5 key takeaways from Carlos Queiroz's unveiling as Black Stars head coach

On April 14, 2026, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, in collaboration with key stakeholders, officially appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national football team.

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The highly decorated tactician, whose résumé spans Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, Egypt, and Iran, will steer Ghana's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

He succeeds Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties ahead of this appointment. Queiroz was formally unveiled at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Here are five key themes he emphasised at the ceremony.

1. A Refreshed Backroom Staff

Black Stars assitant coach Desmond Offei | Photo via GFA

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Queiroz arrives with a clear vision for his technical team. He confirmed that five new members will join his backroom setup ahead of the World Cup. Existing staff including assistant coach Desmond Offei, goalkeeper trainer Fatawu Dauda, and high-performance coach John Paintsil will retain their roles, offering continuity within the set-up.

Most notably, veteran goalkeeper coach Roger De Sa, with whom Queiroz has worked at both Egypt and Iran on the international stage, confirmed he would be joining the new coaching structure. Ghanaians will be watching closely to see whether this blend of familiar faces and fresh additions translates into an effective technical unit.

2. Selection Will Be Earned — Not Assumed

Jordan Ayew

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Queiroz sent a clear message to every player in the Black Stars pool: no one is guaranteed a spot. Selection will be based on three non-negotiable pillars: performance, character, and experience. Players must consistently perform above expectations to earn a place in the squad.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz retains 3 key Ghana coaching staff for the 2026 World Cup

He acknowledged that several current squad members are still developing at the international level and outlined his intention to blend seasoned players with emerging talent to build a cohesive and competitive unit capable of competing on the world stage.

3. A Winning Philosophy Over Labels

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

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Queiroz pushed back firmly against attempts to characterise his approach as either "defensive" or "attacking". For him, modern football is results-driven, and he was unambiguous about Ghana's minimum expectation.

"In modern football there are no defence or attacking coaches," he stated. "The minimum that the Ghana national team expects from me is to win. I am a winning coach." Though widely regarded as a tactically disciplined and structured manager, Queiroz made clear that his only agenda is delivering results for Ghana.

4. Local Players Will Get a Fair Chance

Razak Simpson

Queiroz signalled that the Ghana Premier League will not be an afterthought in his selection process. Players excelling domestically will be given genuine consideration, and he stressed that the national team belongs to no individual; it belongs to every Ghanaian who earns their place. "Nobody owns the national team.

That's the point that must be clear," he said. He revealed that he had already begun an internal process to observe and assess local players, determined not to finalise his squad without first watching them in action. His message was one of inclusion and meritocracy.

5. Team Spirit Is Non-Negotiable

Black Stars

Queiroz emphasised that he has already established lines of communication with players and coaching staff ahead of the tournament. He made clear that unity, togetherness, and collective commitment are not optional extras; they are foundational to how his team will operate.

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