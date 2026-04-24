Advertisement

Passenger rail services resume on Kojokrom–Takoradi line after 2 year suspension

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:29 - 24 April 2026
Passenger train services on the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line have resumed after nearly two years, as Joseph Bukari Nikpe announces rail sector revival efforts under John Dramani Mahama’s agenda.
Advertisement

  • Passenger train services have resumed on the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line after being suspended since 2023 due to poor maintenance.

  • Joseph Bukari Nikpe says the relaunch is part of John Dramani Mahama’s plan to revive Ghana’s railway sector.

  • Government has also promised to clear all salary arrears owed to railway workers by the end of April.

Advertisement

Passenger rail services on the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line have officially resumed, Friday, April 24, marking a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to revive its railway sector after nearly two years of inactivity.

The 15-kilometre stretch, which has been out of service since 2023 due to deterioration and lack of maintenance, has undergone rehabilitation works aimed at restoring safe and reliable operations.

READ ALSO: GRDA commences commercial train services on Tema-Mpakadan railway line

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, confirmed the relaunch during an inspection of ongoing redevelopment works on the Kojokrom–Manso line on April 23. He explained that the shutdown of the line was largely due to neglect, stating:

Advertisement

The lack of care and maintenance of the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line was brought to a close somewhere in 2023-2024.

He said this in an interview with Citinews during the inspection, adding that the revival forms part of a broader policy direction under John Dramani Mahama, noting that it was due to the directive by President John Dramani Mahama to the Railway Authority.

READ ALSO: ‘This isn't politics, it is about our history’ – Transport Minister defends KIA renaming

The reopening aligns with the government's wider “Reset Agenda” for the transport and railway sectors, which aims to modernise infrastructure, improve mobility and reduce pressure on road transport.

Advertisement

Ghana’s railway sector has struggled for years with underinvestment, ageing infrastructure and operational setbacks.

However, recent efforts have focused on rehabilitating existing lines and expanding new ones as part of a long-term strategy to reposition rail transport as a reliable alternative to road travel.

READ ALSO: Tabora - Kigoma SGR Project in Pipeline

Reports have highlighted similar rehabilitation projects across the country, including ongoing works on the Western and Central lines aimed at boosting both passenger and freight services.

Advertisement

Beyond infrastructure, the Minister also addressed longstanding labour concerns within the sector, revealing that the government is working to clear outstanding salary arrears owed to railway workers. 

The resumption of services is expected to bring relief to commuters in Sekondi-Takoradi and surrounding communities, many of whom have relied heavily on road transport since the suspension of rail operations. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Global Rhapathon 2026 with Pastor Chris Set to Ignite the Race to Reach the Last Man
News
24.04.2026
Global Rhapathon 2026 with Pastor Chris Set to Ignite the Race to Reach the Last Man
Long delayed redevelopment of La General hospital to be completed by November 2027
News
24.04.2026
Long delayed redevelopment of La General hospital to be completed by November 2027
Why Gianluca Prestianni has been handed 6-match UEFA ban
Sports
24.04.2026
Why Gianluca Prestianni has been handed 6-match UEFA ban
Protecting What Matters: Black Bird Launches in Ghana with a Focus on Autism and Community Safety
News
24.04.2026
Protecting What Matters: Black Bird Launches in Ghana with a Focus on Autism and Community Safety
Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade
News
24.04.2026
Dumsor to hit Teshie and Nungua as ECG shares timetable for transformer upgrade
Abdoulaye Traoré Photo: Foot Africa
Sports
24.04.2026
Former Ivory Coast star Aboulaye Traore jailed for 3 years over rape