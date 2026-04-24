Passenger rail services resume on Kojokrom–Takoradi line after 2 year suspension

Passenger train services on the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line have resumed after nearly two years, as Joseph Bukari Nikpe announces rail sector revival efforts under John Dramani Mahama’s agenda.

Passenger train services have resumed on the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line after being suspended since 2023 due to poor maintenance.

Joseph Bukari Nikpe says the relaunch is part of John Dramani Mahama’s plan to revive Ghana’s railway sector.

Government has also promised to clear all salary arrears owed to railway workers by the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passenger rail services on the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line have officially resumed, Friday, April 24, marking a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to revive its railway sector after nearly two years of inactivity.

The 15-kilometre stretch, which has been out of service since 2023 due to deterioration and lack of maintenance, has undergone rehabilitation works aimed at restoring safe and reliable operations.

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, confirmed the relaunch during an inspection of ongoing redevelopment works on the Kojokrom–Manso line on April 23. He explained that the shutdown of the line was largely due to neglect, stating:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lack of care and maintenance of the Kojokrom–Sekondi–Takoradi line was brought to a close somewhere in 2023-2024.

He said this in an interview with Citinews during the inspection, adding that the revival forms part of a broader policy direction under John Dramani Mahama, noting that it was due to the directive by President John Dramani Mahama to the Railway Authority.

The reopening aligns with the government's wider “Reset Agenda” for the transport and railway sectors, which aims to modernise infrastructure, improve mobility and reduce pressure on road transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s railway sector has struggled for years with underinvestment, ageing infrastructure and operational setbacks.

However, recent efforts have focused on rehabilitating existing lines and expanding new ones as part of a long-term strategy to reposition rail transport as a reliable alternative to road travel.

Reports have highlighted similar rehabilitation projects across the country, including ongoing works on the Western and Central lines aimed at boosting both passenger and freight services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond infrastructure, the Minister also addressed longstanding labour concerns within the sector, revealing that the government is working to clear outstanding salary arrears owed to railway workers.