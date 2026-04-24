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‘Stop your senseless bluff’ – NPP MP fires Free Zones boss, demands apology over Apostle Nyamekye threat

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:37 - 24 April 2026
Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie (left), Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye (middle) and CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi (right)
Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie demands apology from Free Zones Authority CEO Dr Mary Awusi over alleged threat against Apostle Eric Nyamekye, sparking political backlash.
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  • Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie has condemned Dr Mary Awusi over alleged threats against Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

  • He described her remarks as “senseless bluff” and demanded a public apology within 48 hours.

  • The clash follows Mary Awusi’s comments on galamsey, which have sparked political and social media backlash.

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Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, has strongly reprimanded the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, for her perceived threat against the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

According to him, the remarks amount to “senseless bluff,” warning that no one in his constituency, where Apostle Nyamekye hails from, will tolerate threats against the man of God.

The development comes after Dr Awusi, in an interview on Accra FM, warned Apostle Eric Nyamekye over his public comments on galamsey and threatened to “deal with him” for stating that the pollution of rivers and streams is directly disrupting key church practices, including water baptism in affected mining communities.

Dr. Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.
Dr. Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.
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ALSO READ: Free Zones Authority boss threatens Pentecost Church Chairman over galamsey comment (video)

The statement has since sparked backlash, drawing angry reactions from many social media users, including Dr Afriyie. In a Facebook post reacting to the comments, the MP wrote:

A threat to Apostle Nyamekye does not end in the Church of Pentecost. He hails from Asokore and is a proud constituent of Effiduase-Asokore Constituency. Mary or whoever CEO you are, stop your senseless bluff. You are warned! You bring it on… the people of Effiduase-Asokore will accept no threat from you towards Apostle Nyamekye on any day.

ALSO READ: Government summons South African High Commissioner over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians

Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie speaking on the floor of Parliament
Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie speaking on the floor of Parliament
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He further demanded an apology within 48 hours, stating:

You have 48 hours to apologise, else I will deliver to you the mood of the great people of Effiduase-Asokore for attacking one of her own without basis! We are not timid souls in Asokore. We will respond appropriately if you do not apologise!

ALSO READ: Ethiopia is building Africa’s largest airport for $12.5 billion: All you need to know

Meanwhile, Dr Mary Awusi is yet to issue a formal statement to address the backlash.

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