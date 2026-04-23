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Carlos Queiroz: Leading Ghana to the 2026 World Cup will be 'unforgettable'

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:17 - 23 April 2026
Carlos Queiroz: Leading Ghana to the 2026 World Cup will be 'unforgettable'
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Ghana national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz has described his move to Ghana as one of the most significant milestones in his distinguished managerial career, stating that guiding the team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a lifelong memory.

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The 73-year-old Portuguese tactician has signed a short-term four-month contract tasked with steering the four-time African champions to the global tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Queiroz replaces Otto Addo, who was relieved of his duties after a difficult international break in March, during which Ghana suffered back-to-back defeats against Austria and Germany.

Speaking after meeting the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, ahead of his official unveiling, the former Real Madrid manager expressed immense pride in taking charge of the Black Stars.

“To be part of Ghana’s sports family is a privilege and an honour for me,” he said. “I have strong African roots. I was born and raised in Mozambique, so leading an African country like Ghana to the World Cup is unforgettable and will remain a memory for life.”

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Queiroz is scheduled to be formally unveiled at 1:00 pm at the Alisa Hotel, where he is expected to present his immediate vision and plans for the team.

Ghana will be making its fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup and has been drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama. The Black Stars will open their campaign on June 17 against Panama, followed by fixtures against England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.

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