Lamine Yamal ruled out for season as Barcelona star eyes World Cup return for Spain

FC Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Thursday.

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Despite the setback, the 18-year-old is expected to recover in time to feature for the Spain national football team at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Yamal, who netted the decisive goal in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday, was forced off just before halftime after appearing to pick up the injury. He was replaced by Swedish international Roony Bardghji.

In an official statement shared on social media, the Catalan club confirmed the diagnosis:"The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle).

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"The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup."

With Barcelona sitting nine points clear at the top of La Liga, their only remaining competition this season, the club is prioritising caution and long-term fitness, especially in a World Cup year.

Yamal has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, registering 16 goals and 11 assists in La Liga, alongside six goals in the UEFA Champions League, underlining his rapid rise as one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle).



The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available… pic.twitter.com/8UU4Bg9bDh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 23, 2026

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Injury issues have been minimal throughout the season, limited to two brief groin problems that sidelined him for a combined 23 days. Overall, he has made an impressive 51 appearances for club and country.