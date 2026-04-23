Ghana will win AFCON 2027 – GFA director Jamil Maraby backs Black Stars

The director of marketing at the Ghana Football Association, Jamil Maraby, has expressed firm belief that the current Ghana national football team squad has what it takes to end the country’s long wait for continental success at the Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

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Ghana, a four-time African champion, has not lifted the AFCON trophy since 1982, a prolonged drought that continues to weigh heavily on a nation with a rich football legacy.

Despite this, Maraby maintains that the present team possesses the right blend of experience, chemistry, and maturity to change the narrative.

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“I am very confident and feel Ghana will win the next AFCON,” he declared in an interview with Patrick Akoto on the GFA Podcast.

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According to him, squad continuity remains a critical strength. A large portion of the team has played together over time, gaining vital exposure at both continental and global levels.

“About 60–70 per cent of the squad remains intact. Many have played in two World Cups, and some have featured in three AFCON tournaments. By 2027, they will be at their peak – around 27 to 28 years. It’s a natural cycle.”

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Maraby further contextualised Ghana’s chances within the evolving dynamics of African football, noting that dominance on the continent often follows cycles.

"The Ivory Coast had their chance and took it. Senegal are at the top now, but cycles change – and Ghana will rise again.”

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His optimism comes at a time when the Black Stars have faced a difficult spell in recent AFCON competitions.

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Over the past five years, performances have dipped significantly, including early eliminations, a winless tournament run, and failure to qualify for the 2025 edition—an unprecedented setback.

However, there are indicators of progress. Ghana has secured qualification for consecutive FIFA World Cups, marking its fifth appearance on the global stage, an achievement Maraby believes reflects underlying growth and resilience within the team.