Chelsea FC have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior following a damaging 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

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The decision comes after a disastrous run of form that has seen Chelsea lose five consecutive Premier League matches without scoring—a slump not witnessed at the club since 1912. The poor results ultimately forced club executives to make their second managerial change of the season.

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Rosenior, who was appointed in January after replacing Enzo Maresca, leaves just months into a long-term contract reportedly spanning five and a half years. He had joined from sister club RC Strasbourg as part of the ownership structure led by BlueCo.

Interim Coach Appointed

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Chelsea have confirmed that Calum McFarlane, previously head coach of the club’s under-21 side, will take charge of the senior team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Mounting Pressure at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Barcelona’s Champions League clashes have been mired in controversy. / Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The managerial change comes amid growing unrest among supporters, with protests directed at BlueCo’s multi-club ownership model, which includes both Chelsea and Strasbourg. Fans have voiced concerns over the club’s direction following a series of poor performances and lack of attacking output.

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Key Stats

5 consecutive Premier League defeats

0 goals scored in that run

Worst scoring drought since 1912

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