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English clubs reject the use of VAR in the Championship next season

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:30 - 22 April 2026
VAR on a monitor | Image source,Getty Images
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Championship clubs have formally rejected plans to introduce a modified version of the Video Assistant Referee system for the upcoming season.

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The proposed system, known as Football Video Support (FVS), is a streamlined alternative to VAR that requires fewer resources and would have allowed each team two review requests per match. It had been considered for implementation starting in August.

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The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) presented the concept during the English Football League’s (EFL) annual meeting last month.

Following the presentation, the EFL gathered feedback from member clubs, which revealed overwhelming opposition to any form of video review technology in the Championship.

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According to BBC Sport, the proposal has now been shelved indefinitely, with little expectation that it will be revisited in the near future.

Goal-line technology will, however, remain in use in the Championship. Meanwhile, a cost analysis is expected ahead of a June vote on whether to extend the technology to League One.

Despite resistance from clubs, several Championship managers have recently voiced support for VAR. Norwich City boss Philippe Clement noted earlier this month that there are “moments where I miss VAR to ensure correct decisions", following a controversial penalty incident against Ipswich Town.

Similarly, former Bristol City manager Gerhard Struber stated in January that there is growing evidence suggesting VAR leads to more accurate and fair officiating.

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Nevertheless, clubs remain unconvinced, citing concerns over financial implications and the potential disruption to the matchday experience for supporters.

Currently, VAR is already in operation in the second-tier leagues of Spain, Italy, and Germany. It had also been planned for France’s Ligue 2, but the proposal was ultimately abandoned due to financial constraints following the collapse of a domestic television rights deal.

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