Late striker of Ghana Premier League club, Berekum Chelsea, Dominic Frimpong who was killed during a robbery attack on the team bus along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026

Late striker of Ghana Premier League club, Berekum Chelsea, Dominic Frimpong who was killed during a robbery attack on the team bus along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026

Late Berekum Chelsea striker Dominic Frimpong, killed in robbery attack, to be buried on April 29

Dominic Frimpong funeral details: Late Berekum Chelsea striker to be buried on April 29 at Assin Dansame following tragic death in robbery attack, as GFA postpones league matches.

Dominic Frimpong will be buried on April 29 following a wake on April 28 at Assin Dansame

The Berekum Chelsea striker was shot and killed during a robbery attack on the team bus

GFA has postponed Matchday 30 fixtures as Ghana’s football community mourns

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Late striker of Ghana Premier League club, Berekum Chelsea, Dominic Frimpong will be buried on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026 at Assin Dansame.

The funeral arrangement was disclosed by the club in a social media post. The late striker is survived by his father, Mmrantehene Dadaa Frimpong, mother, Mama Lucy, and nine other siblings.

Full Funeral Arrangements: Tuesday, 28th April, 2026: Wake-keeping: At Assin Dansame Durbar Grounds Wednesday, 29th April, 2026: Laying in state, burial & final funeral rites: At Assin Dansame

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Funeral Poster of Late striker of Ghana Premier League club, Berekum Chelsea, Dominic Frimpong

The late striker was killed during a robbery attack on the team bus along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026.

According to the police, patrol teams responded to distress calls and arrived at the scene, where a VIP bus with registration number AM 9334-20, carrying about 30 players and officials of Berekum Chelsea, had veered off the road into a bush while attempting to escape six armed men, three of whom were reportedly armed with pump-action guns.

During the attack, Dominic Frimpong sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

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Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie (52), was robbed of GH¢4,500.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has officially postponed all Ghana Premier League Matchday 30 fixtures following the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea.

Frimpong reportedly lost his life after an armed robbery attack on the team’s bus, an incident that has deeply shaken Ghana’s football community and sparked nationwide mourning.

Late striker of Ghana Premier League club, Berekum Chelsea, Dominic Frimpong

In a statement, the GFA’s Executive Council explained that the decision to suspend the fixtures is to allow players, clubs, and fans across the country to grieve and pay tribute to the late striker during this difficult period.

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The association confirmed that the Ghana Premier League will resume with Matchday 31 fixtures between May 1 and May 4, 2026.