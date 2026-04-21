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Kotoko goalkeeper Mohamed Camara hit with 5-match ban, GHS 20,000 for assaulting referee

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:21 - 21 April 2026
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Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper Mohamed Camara has been handed a five-match suspension and fined GHS 20,000 after being found guilty of assaulting a referee following a Ghana Premier League clash against Karela United FC.

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The sanctions were confirmed by the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee as part of its latest regulatory actions for the 2025/26 season.

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In an official statement, the FA said:

Mohamed Camara, has been handed a five (5) match ban, fined GHS 20,000, and formally warned, for misconduct following their Ghana Premier League game against Karela United FC.
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The statement further noted:

The player was found guilty of unsporting behaviour towards the match referee, in that he assaulted the referee after the game.

According to the decision, the suspension takes immediate effect, while the fine must be settled within 14 days.

Camara has also been warned that any further misconduct could attract harsher punishment. The disciplinary action comes amid a tense Ghana Premier League encounter in March, where Kotoko suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Karela United.

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Reports indicate that tensions flared after the final whistle, with Camara allegedly confronting the referee in a heated exchange that escalated into physical contact. The match itself saw Kotoko, reduced to 10 men before conceding the decisive goal.

The Ghana FA had earlier charged the goalkeeper under its disciplinary code.Such offences are considered among the most serious breaches in football, with governing bodies maintaining a zero-tolerance stance on violence against match officials.

The suspension deals a blow to Kotoko, who are competing in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season and will now be without their first-choice goalkeeper for five matches.

Camara, a Guinean international, has been a key figure since joining the club and played an important role in their recent campaigns.

The decision re-echoes the Ghana FA’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on indiscipline and protect match officials.Incidents such as this have been a recurring concern in Ghanaian football, prompting stricter enforcement of rules and sanctions.

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