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GFA postpones GPL matchday 30 to honour Dominic Frimpong

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 16:12 - 22 April 2026
Dominic Frimpong
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The Ghana Football Association has officially postponed all Ghana Premier League Matchday 30 fixtures following the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea.

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Frimpong reportedly lost his life after an armed robbery attack on the team’s bus, an incident that has deeply shaken Ghana’s football community and sparked nationwide mourning.

In a statement, the GFA’s Executive Council explained that the decision to suspend the fixtures is to allow players, clubs, and fans across the country to grieve and pay tribute to the late striker during this difficult period.

The association confirmed that the Ghana Premier League will resume with Matchday 31 fixtures between May 1 and May 4, 2026.

A new date for the postponed Matchday 30 games will be announced in due course.

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The GFA also extended its heartfelt condolences to Frimpong’s family, his teammates at Berekum Chelsea, his parent club Aduana FC, and the entire football fraternity as they come to terms with the devastating loss.

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