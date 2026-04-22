Burnley relegated from Premier League after Man City defeat

Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League has been officially confirmed following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, ending their brief return to the top flight after just one season.

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The writing was on the wall early in the match as Erling Haaland struck within five minutes to give Manchester City the lead. Burnley struggled to respond and failed to find an equaliser, sealing their fate at the final whistle.

The defeat leaves the Clarets with no mathematical chance of survival, confirming their drop to the Championship with four matches still to play.

It has been a challenging campaign for Scott Parker’s team, who have managed just 20 points so far. Despite sitting above bottom-placed Wolves, Burnley are 13 points behind 17th-placed West Ham, making survival impossible.

Their latest loss marks their 22nd defeat of the season, highlighting a difficult year for the club and its supporters.

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Burnley have recorded just four wins this season—one of the lowest totals in the league—with victories coming against Sunderland, Leeds, Wolves, and Crystal Palace.

However, there were moments of resilience. The Clarets managed to secure draws against top sides including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, showing glimpses of competitiveness despite their struggles.

The win sees Manchester City climb to the top of the Premier League table, continuing their strong title push under Pep Guardiola.

Club captain Kyle Walker, a former Manchester City star who enjoyed major success under Guardiola, joined Burnley on a two-year deal last summer. With relegation confirmed, his future at the club remains uncertain heading into next season.

Burnley now face the possibility of setting a new club record for their lowest-ever Premier League points tally. Their previous low stands at 24 points, recorded during their last relegation campaign.

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