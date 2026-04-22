Eleven Wonders FC hit with transfer ban over unpaid debt to Moses Afriyie

Eleven Wonders FC has been handed a transfer ban, preventing the club from registering players both domestically and internationally, after failing to comply with official rulings by the Ghana Football Association.

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The sanction follows the club’s refusal to honour a payment obligation owed to Moses Afriyie, despite multiple directives and extended deadlines.

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According to the GFA, the matter was initially ruled on by the Players’ Status Committee, with a clear directive for Eleven Wonders to settle the outstanding amount within a stipulated timeframe.

However, the club failed to meet the deadline, prompting further enforcement action by the Disciplinary Committee.

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Moses Afriyie subsequently reported to the GFA that the club had neglected and refused to fully comply with the payment order, even after the ruling had been formally communicated.

The Disciplinary Committee, through its secretary, reminded the club of Article 15(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, which governs the enforcement of decisions made by the Players’ Status Committee.

As part of the process, Eleven Wonders FC was fined and granted an additional window to settle the debt, with a warning that failure to comply would result in stricter sanctions.

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Following continued non-compliance, the GFA has now invoked Article 15(2) of its Disciplinary Code, imposing an indefinite transfer ban on the club. The restriction will remain in place until the full amount owed to Moses Afriyie is paid.