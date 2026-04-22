Advertisement

Eleven Wonders FC hit with transfer ban over unpaid debt to Moses Afriyie

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:49 - 22 April 2026
Eleven Wonders FC hit with transfer ban over unpaid debt to Moses Afriyie
Advertisement

Eleven Wonders FC has been handed a transfer ban, preventing the club from registering players both domestically and internationally, after failing to comply with official rulings by the Ghana Football Association.

Advertisement

The sanction follows the club’s refusal to honour a payment obligation owed to Moses Afriyie, despite multiple directives and extended deadlines.

MUST READ: English clubs reject the use of VAR in the Championship next season

According to the GFA, the matter was initially ruled on by the Players’ Status Committee, with a clear directive for Eleven Wonders to settle the outstanding amount within a stipulated timeframe.

However, the club failed to meet the deadline, prompting further enforcement action by the Disciplinary Committee.

Advertisement

Moses Afriyie subsequently reported to the GFA that the club had neglected and refused to fully comply with the payment order, even after the ruling had been formally communicated.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2026 group stage qualification rules and tie-break criteria explained

The Disciplinary Committee, through its secretary, reminded the club of Article 15(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, which governs the enforcement of decisions made by the Players’ Status Committee.

As part of the process, Eleven Wonders FC was fined and granted an additional window to settle the debt, with a warning that failure to comply would result in stricter sanctions.

READ MORE: Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku’s Leicester City relegated to League One

Advertisement

Following continued non-compliance, the GFA has now invoked Article 15(2) of its Disciplinary Code, imposing an indefinite transfer ban on the club. The restriction will remain in place until the full amount owed to Moses Afriyie is paid.

The transfer ban underscores the GFA’s commitment to enforcing contractual obligations and protecting players’ rights, sending a strong signal to clubs that failure to comply with financial rulings will attract serious sporting sanctions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
World Earth Day 2026: Ghanaian artist to build world’s largest handbag from secondhand clothing waste
News
22.04.2026
World Earth Day 2026: Ghanaian artist to build world’s largest handbag from secondhand clothing waste
Eleven Wonders FC hit with transfer ban over unpaid debt to Moses Afriyie
Sports
22.04.2026
Eleven Wonders FC hit with transfer ban over unpaid debt to Moses Afriyie
Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian has been killed amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa
News
22.04.2026
Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian has been killed amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa
Africa’s 5 fastest-growing economies ranked by IMF’s April 2026 report
News
22.04.2026
Africa’s 5 fastest-growing economies ranked by IMF’s April 2026 report
Odauman is united behind you – Osenasehemaa backs Etweresohene, denounces Aduana No.1 ‘troublemakers’
News
22.04.2026
Odauman is united behind you – Osenasehemaa backs Etweresohene, denounces Aduana No.1 ‘troublemakers’
Lekzy DeComic, OB Amponsah and 5 others leading Ghana’s comedy industry
Entertainment
22.04.2026
Lekzy DeComic, OB Amponsah and 5 others leading Ghana’s comedy industry