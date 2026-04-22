Lekzy DeComic, OB Amponsah and 5 others leading Ghana’s comedy industry

Top Ghanaian comedians including Lekzy DeComic and OB Amponsah continue to drive the country’s growing comedy industry to new heights.

Top Ghanaian comedians including Lekzy DeComic and OB Amponsah continue to drive the country’s growing comedy industry to new heights.

From Lekzy DeComic to Clemento Suarez and Jacinta Ocansey, discover the top comedians shaping Ghana’s thriving comedy scene and taking it global.

From sold-out auditoriums to international stages, a new wave of Ghanaian comedians is redefining the business of humour, and the world is beginning to take notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s comedy industry has grown far beyond its former status as a supporting act. Once viewed as light entertainment placed between music and film, stand-up comedy has evolved into one of the country’s most dynamic creative exports.

Today, it fills venues, dominates digital spaces and produces performers whose influence stretches well beyond Ghana’s borders. At the heart of this rise are a number of standout names whose impact is measured not only by laughter, but also by awards, sold-out shows and cultural relevance.

1.Lekzy DeComic — Comedian of the Year (2024 & 2025)

Lekzy DeComic, born Emmanuel Nkansah Ansong, has firmly positioned himself among Ghana’s leading comedians. His consecutive wins as Comedian of the Year at the Ghana Comedy Awards in 2024 and 2025 highlight his dominance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Bank of Ghana clarifies digital earnings as payout delays hit creators on X

Within a single year, he headlined major comedy shows, hosted high-profile corporate events across Africa and performed in the United States, expanding his reach to a global audience. He also secured the Best Comic MC/Orator of the Year award, reinforcing his reputation as a commanding stage presence.

His comedy transcends cultural boundaries, making him a favourite not only in Ghana but also among international audiences.

For the second consecutive time, Ghanaian comedian Lekzy Decomic has won the ultimate award at the 2025 Ghana Comedy Awards

2.OB Amponsah — Stand-up Comedian of the Year (2025)

Advertisement

Advertisement

OB Amponsah stands out as one of the most versatile figures in the industry. The trained optometrist-turned-comedian emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2025 Ghana Comedy Awards, securing three major honours, including Stand-up Comedian of the Year.

READ MORE: Ghanaian millionaire reveals how she sold meat pie to buy a Range Rover

His tenth anniversary show at the Bukom Boxing Arena was named Comedy Special of the Year, earning praise for its creativity and emotional depth. Beyond the stage, his radio programme The WMT Show, co-hosted with Lekzy DeComic on 3FM 92.7, has become a staple for comedy enthusiasts.

Ghana's comedy powerhouse, OB Amponsah

3. Clemento Suarez — Fan favourite and television star (2020)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clemento Suarez, born Clement Ashiteye, remains one of the most widely loved comedians in the country. His popularity surged following his role in the hit TV series Kejetia vs Makola, which turned him into a household name.

His blend of witty wordplay, cultural references and improvisation continues to resonate strongly with audiences. He remains a consistent presence at major events and award nominations.

Clement Ashiyete, popularly known as Clemento Suarez, has been crowned as Ghana's favouirte comedian ahead of colleague comic actors

4. Jacinta Ocansey — Female Comedian of the Year (2025)

READ MORE: Afua Asantewaa reunites with husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum after public fallout

Jacinta Ocansey stands as one of the most influential female voices in Ghanaian comedy today. Her win as Female Comedian of the Year in 2025 reflects both her talent and her growing impact.

She has performed on major stages, collaborated with leading comedians and consistently appeared in key award categories. Her journey continues to inspire more women to explore stand-up comedy.

Ghanaian comedian Jacinta Ocansey, popularly known as Jacinta, was crowned Female Comedian of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Comedy Awards.

5. Foster Romanus — Comedy Event of the Year (2025)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foster Romanus has built a strong reputation as a leading figure in live comedy production. His annual show, Romanus Incomplete, has become one of Ghana’s most anticipated comedy events, with its sixth edition winning Comedy Event of the Year in 2025.

His ability to draw large audiences and deliver high-quality performances has positioned him as a key figure within Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

Foster's 'Romanus Incomplete VI' adjudged Best Comedy Event

6.Oh Joo — Most Promising Comedian of the Year (2022)

Oh Joo is fast emerging as one of the most exciting new voices in Ghanaian comedy. Known for his energetic delivery and relatable storytelling, he has cultivated a growing fan base, particularly among younger audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His routines often draw from everyday Ghanaian experiences, blending humour with sharp social observations. With increasing appearances on major comedy platforms, he is steadily evolving into a recognised force within the industry.

Oh Joo staged his debut comedy special at the Snap Cinema in April 2023.

7.Bismark the Joke — Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2016)

Bismark the Joke has carved a niche through consistency and a strong connection with grassroots audiences. His humour, often rooted in real-life situations and local culture, resonates widely, making him a familiar face across comedy shows and digital platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the years, he has maintained visibility through regular performances and online content, gradually building a loyal following. His ability to connect with diverse audiences continues to position him as a dependable name in Ghana’s evolving comedy landscape.

One of the most promising actors of Ghana and comedian, Bismark The Joke

What unites these comedians is not just their individual achievements, but their collective role in shaping a rapidly expanding industry. Ghana’s comedy ecosystem now boasts award schemes, dedicated venues, a strong media presence and increasing international recognition.

READ ALSO: Charterhouse yet to secure venue for TGMA 2026 weeks to event

Advertisement

Advertisement

With emerging talents such as Aka Ebenezer, Kwame Obed and Ben South gaining traction, the future looks even more promising.