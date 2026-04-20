Bank of Ghana clarifies digital earnings as payout delays hit creators on X
Bank of Ghana says earnings from platforms like X are classified as service export proceeds and are allowed under foreign exchange rules.
The Bank acknowledged complaints from creators over delayed payments and says it is working with stakeholders to resolve the issue.
The delays are linked to payment processor Stripe, which reportedly returned payouts and paused transactions due to issues with a regional banking partner.
The Bank of Ghana has moved to clarify how earnings from digital platforms are treated, following concerns raised by local content creators over delayed payments.
In a statement, the central bank explained that income earned by Ghanaian creators from platforms such as X is classified as proceeds from the export of services. According to the Bank, such inflows are permitted under existing foreign exchange regulations.
It further noted that creators can receive these payments through Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEAs) held with local banks or via Ghana cedi accounts, provided all transactions comply with regulatory requirements.
The statement indicated;
Payouts to Ghanaian content creators from digital platforms are treated as service export proceeds and are allowed under current foreign exchange regulations
The Bank also acknowledged complaints from some users who have experienced difficulties accessing their funds. It maintained, however, that such issues should not typically occur when transactions are processed correctly.
It added;
When transactions are properly processed, these challenges should not ordinarily arise. We appreciate the feedback from affected individuals and are actively engaging relevant institutions to identify the source of the problem and ensure a swift resolution
The assurance comes amid growing frustration among Ghanaian creators, many of whom reported in early April 2026 that their most recent payout cycles had not reflected in their accounts.
The issue appears to have originated from payment processing challenges involving Stripe. Several creators shared automated emails from the platform indicating that, although payments had been initiated successfully, they were later returned by local banks.
Additionally, some correspondence suggests that Stripe has temporarily paused the creation of new payouts and onboarding of new accounts in Ghana, citing complications with a “regional banking partner”.
The Bank of Ghana says it will continue to engage stakeholders as it works towards resolving the matter, reaffirming its commitment to supporting legitimate cross-border transactions, including earnings from digital platforms.