Ghanaian millionaire reveals how she sold meat pie to buy a Range Rover

Gifty Brown shares how her meat pie business success funded her luxury lifestyle and growing family responsibilities.

Gifty Brown shares how her meat pie business success funded her luxury lifestyle and growing family responsibilities.

Gifty Brown, CEO of Cooker’s Delight, says her thriving meat pie business funded her G-Wagon and supports her family expenses, including her son’s $8,000 school fees.

Gifty Brown, CEO of Cooker’s Delight, says her meat pie business has grown massively and now serves bulk orders from banks and offices.

She revealed that she bought her G-Wagon entirely from profits made from her pastry business, which has expanded across multiple branches.

She also disclosed that her son’s school fees cost $8,000, highlighting her growing business success and financial responsibilities.

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Ghanaian entrepreneur and CEO of Cooker’s Delight, Gifty Brown, has shared insights into how she built her food business into a thriving brand, revealing that her success has funded her luxury lifestyle and family expenses.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, she explained that her G-Wagon was purchased entirely from profits made through her pastry business, particularly meat pie sales.

She described how the business started small but grew significantly over time, moving from modest daily sales to large-scale production serving banks, offices and walk-in customers.

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She said;

Yes, I bought my G-Wagon from my pie business. It’s easy. Let’s say I used to sell three or four pieces a day, but now I can do about 500 daily. Sometimes people walk in and buy in bulk, like 500 pieces at once

According to her, consistent demand from corporate clients has played a major role in the expansion of Cooker’s Delight.

She explained;

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Most banks and companies around us buy from Cooker’s Delight every morning. When we open at 6 a.m., you’ll see people queuing. Even on Sundays, there are queues because people are always coming for pastries

She added that the business does not rely solely on meat pies, but also produces a variety of food items and finger foods across multiple branches.

She noted;

We don’t only sell pies. We do a lot of finger foods and meals. We also have several branches

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Gifty Brown further emphasised that her luxury purchase was fully funded by her business income.

She stated;

The G-Wagon was bought from pie money. I can confidently say it is solely from my pastry business, that is the truth

She also revealed that her son’s school fees amount to $8,000, highlighting the scale of her financial responsibilities alongside her growing enterprise.