Odauman is united behind you – Osenasehemaa backs Etweresohene, denounces Aduana No.1 ‘troublemakers’

The Queenmother of Akyem Osenase, Obaapanin Acheampomaa II, has publicly declared her support for the Odaumanhene, who is also the Etweresohene, insisting that Odauman stands firmly behind him while condemning what she described as “troublemakers” within the Etwereso Aduana family.

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In a viral video circulating on social media, the queenmother was seen pouring libation at the Odau Fie in Akyem Etwereso in the presence of other traditional leaders.

The ritual, a significant spiritual act within customary practice that is normally performed by men, was performed to affirm her position on the leadership dispute and to reject moves to remove a key family head.

The Queen of Osenase, Obaapanin Acheampomaa II is the most senior royal within the Odau-Etwereso-Osenase ruling Ofosu-Pema Aduana royal family. Her taking up of the libation and accompanying incantations and offering of a sheep to the gods and ancestors invokes memories of the legendary Yaa Asantewaa, queen of Ejisu, who took up the brave role of men in the darkest hour of her nations distress. She declared that she would not allow anyone to destroy Odauman.

“Odauman is behind you,” she declared, in a direct show of solidarity with the Odaumanhene, Odeneho Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe.

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She further dismissed the legitimacy of actions taken by a 3-man breakaway faction, accusing them of lacking authority within the family structure.

“I gave my blessings to Opanin Koo Bio to act as Abusuapanyin of this land. Those behind the purported attempt to remove the Abusuapanyin are aliens and have no power to act and remove the one whom I and the elders personally selected to lead as Abusuapanyin. The 3 persons behind the act are not part of the Aduana No.1. They're now aligned with Aduana No. 7 and therefore do not belong to our family anymore. I am pouring this libation today to signify that what they did is just fake and have no effect,” she said.

Her remarks directly challenge claims by a 3-man group within the Etwereso Aduana family that had poured libation in the dead of night, in an attempt to remove the Abusuapanyin, a move that was aimed at paving the way for a direct attack on the Odaumanhene. Reports indicate the 3-men had fled Etwereso immediately after their conduct.

She later explained that the Royal Ofosu-Pema Aduana family was large with significant numbers in Dunkwa Nfoum, Akyem Kwaben, Akyem Osenase and Akyem Etwereso. That it was not within the right or authority of the three people she described as “troublemakers” within just Etwereso to attempt to disrupt the progress of the entire family.

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The development comes in the wake of tensions within the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area following the banishment of the Odaumanhene from Kyebi by the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the subsequent withdrawal of the entire Odauman from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, effectively ending a relationship that has endured for more than 300 years.

The withdrawal decision was announced on April 12, 2026, by the Ofosu-Pema Royal Family at Odau Fie in Akyem Etwereso, marking a significant turning point in a long-running dispute between the Okyenhene and the Odauhene, Odeneho Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe.

In its declaration, the family stated that Odauman—comprising 12 towns, 10 palanquin towns and 58 villages, anchored by the twin stools of Akyem Etwereso and Akyem Osenase—will no longer recognise the authority of the Okyenhene or operate under the structures of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.