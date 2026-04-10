We’ll agitate if the LGBTQ bill gets to President Mahama and he refuses to sign – Sam George tells critics

Sam George has defended his stance on the LGBTQ bill, stating that the legislation is still before Parliament and that there is currently no bill awaiting presidential assent.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has stated that he has not changed his position on the LGBTQ bill, insisting that the legislation is still going through parliamentary processes.

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He warned that there will be protests if President John Dramani Mahama refuses to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ bill when it is passed.

Samuel Nartey George explained that he fulfilled his promise to reintroduce the bill after previously stating his intention to do so.

When people say that I have changed my position, I've actually stuck to my word. At my vetting, I indicated that I would reintroduce the bill as a private member’s bill, he said.

I said I was going to reintroduce the bill, and I did. I reintroduced the bill in August last year in Parliament with a number of my colleagues.

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Sam George also addressed public criticism suggesting that President John Mahama should be pressured to sign the bill, explaining that no bill has yet been presented to the President.

As we speak today, there is no bill before President Mahama to sign. So what am I agitating or asking President Mahama to sign? he questioned. Until we finish the process, there is nothing sitting for the President to sign.

He further noted that the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is expected to meet to deliberate on the bill soon.

In two weeks, the committee is going to be meeting on the bill for a two-day meeting. So there is work going on, he added.

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He urged critics to direct their calls to Parliament to speed up work on the bill rather than blaming the President.

Today, if there is any agitation to be had, it is for Parliament to expedite the process and take the bill and pass it, he said.

He expressed confidence that once Parliament completes its work and passes the bill, the President will sign it into law.

I am confident and reassured in the words of the President that when Parliament passes the bill, we will put it before him and he will sign it. If being a minister was supposed to silence me, I would not have been the lead sponsor of the bill again in Parliament

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I will not trade my position on the innocence of Ghanaian children and our family values for any political opposition.

The lawmaker reaffirmed that his views remain unchanged and that he will continue to support the bill until it completes the legislative process.