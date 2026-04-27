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Are you noticing more hair on your pillow? 10 early signs you may be going bald

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:45 - 27 April 2026
10 early signs you may be going bald
Worried about hair loss? This article explores the early signs you may be going bald, including receding hairline, thinning crown, and excessive shedding.
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Have you ever looked at your pillow in the morning and noticed more hair than usual? Or caught your reflection and wondered if your hairline looks slightly different than it did a few years ago? At first, it feels like nothing to worry about.

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But over time, those small changes can add up and leave you wondering whether your hair is slowly thinning. Balding doesn’t usually happen overnight. It often starts with subtle signs that many people ignore until the changes become more obvious. Knowing what to look for early can make a big difference in understanding what’s happening and what steps to take next.

1. Receding Hairline

A receding hairline is often one of the first noticeable signs of balding, especially in men. It typically begins at the temples and slowly moves backward over time, creating an “M-shaped” pattern. At first, the change may be very slight and easy to overlook.

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You may notice that your forehead looks larger than before or that your hairline no longer looks as straight as it once did. Comparing older photos with recent ones can help you identify subtle changes. In women, hairline recession may be less obvious but can still occur gradually.

READ ALSO: The silent thief of sight: How glaucoma steals vision without warning signs

2. Thinning Hair on the Crown

Hair thinning at the crown (top of the head) is another common early indicator of balding. This area may develop a small thin patch that gradually expands. You might notice:

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  • Your scalp becoming more visible when your hair is wet

  • Thinner hair when viewed from above

  • Increased scalp visibility in photos taken from behind
    Because this area is hard to see without a mirror, many people only notice crown thinning after significant hair loss has already occurred.

READ ALSO: Did you know you’ve been brushing your teeth wrong? Here's why

3. Excess Hair Shedding

It is normal to lose 50 to 100 strands of hair daily, but losing more than usual may signal early hair loss. You may notice:

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  • Large amounts of hair on your pillow

  • Excess strands in the shower drain

  • More hair stuck in combs or brushes

  • Clumps of hair falling out during washing


    Temporary shedding can also occur after stress, illness, or major life changes, but persistent heavy shedding should not be ignored.

READ ALSO: Did you know? Avocado makes your hair stronger and shinier - Here are 5 proven benefits

4. A Wider Hair Part

If your usual hair part begins to look wider than before, this may indicate gradual thinning across the scalp. This change often happens slowly and evenly, making it difficult to notice at first. However, over time, the part line may appear more prominent or uneven. Women commonly notice this sign earlier than men because part-line thinning is a frequent pattern in female hair loss.

5. Hair Becoming Finer or Weaker

Hair strands may gradually become thinner, weaker, and less dense. This process is known as hair miniaturisation, where hair follicles shrink and produce thinner strands. You might observe:

  • Hair that feels softer or less full

  • Reduced volume when styling

  • Difficulty achieving the same hairstyle

  • Hair breaking easily during combing

    This change often occurs before visible bald spots appear.

READ ALSO: 5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health

6. Slower Hair Growth

Slower Hair Growth
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If your hair seems to grow more slowly than before, it could be an early sign of weakening hair follicles. You may notice:

  • Hair taking longer to grow after a haircut

  • Reduced length increase over time

  • Hair that stops growing at a certain length

    Slow growth may also be linked to poor nutrition or health conditions affecting hair follicles.

7. Itchy, Dry, or Irritated Scalp

Itchy, Dry, or Irritated Scalp

Persistent scalp discomfort can signal underlying issues that contribute to hair loss. Symptoms may include:

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  • Frequent itching

  • Dryness or flaking

  • Redness or inflammation

  • Tender scalp areas

    Conditions such as dandruff, infections, or inflammation can weaken hair roots and lead to shedding if left untreated.

READ ALSO: Charging your phone the wrong way could put you at risk — Tech safety habits many people ignore

8. More Visible Scalp Under Bright Light

If your scalp becomes more visible under strong lighting, it may indicate reduced hair density. This sign is often noticed when:

  • Standing under bright lights

  • Looking in mirrors with strong lighting

  • Viewing photos taken with flash

    Although hair may still appear normal in low lighting, thinning becomes more obvious under bright conditions.

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9. Family History of Baldness

Family History of Baldness

Genetics play the biggest role in most cases of balding. If close relatives especially parents or grandparents experienced hair loss early in life, your risk may be higher. You may notice similar patterns. Knowing your family history can help you monitor early signs more carefully.

10. Sudden Bald Patches

Some people develop small, round patches of hair loss that appear suddenly. This may indicate a medical condition such as autoimmune-related hair loss. These patches:

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  • May appear without warning

  • Can grow larger over time

  • May occur on the scalp, beard, or eyebrows

    Sudden patchy hair loss should always be checked by a medical professional

Conclusion

Hair loss often begins gradually, making it easy to miss early warning signs. Paying attention to changes such as thinning hair, excessive shedding, or scalp issues can help you take action sooner. The earlier you respond, the better your chances of slowing or managing hair loss effectively.

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