FIFA plans major yellow card rule change for 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo risked a red card in the Portugal vs Iran game (Image: GETTY)

Cristiano Ronaldo risked a red card in the Portugal vs Iran game (Image: GETTY)

FIFA is preparing to introduce major changes to yellow card suspension rules ahead of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, with plans to reduce the risk of top players missing crucial knockout matches through accumulated bookings.

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According to BBC Sports, world football’s governing body is considering a new two-stage amnesty system that would see yellow cards cleared at the end of the group stage and again after the quarter-finals.

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Why FIFA Wants to Change the Rule

Anderlecht's forward Lukasz Teodorczyk (R) reacts after receiving a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League football match against Saint-Etienne December 8, 2016

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Under the current suspension system, players receive a one-match ban after collecting two yellow cards before the semi-final stage. In previous tournaments, teams needed to play five matches to reach the quarter-finals, meaning players faced suspension risk across fewer games.

However, the 2026 World Cup will feature an expanded 48-team format, increasing the number of matches due to an added knockout round. Teams reaching the quarter-finals could now play six games, raising the chances of players being suspended for yellow card accumulation.

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FIFA reportedly believes the current rules create too much jeopardy and could see several star players miss important matches, including semi-finals.

Proposed New Yellow Card Amnesty System

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Yellow Card | Photo via BBC Sports

If approved, the revised rules would keep the two-yellow-card suspension threshold but introduce two reset points:

After the group stage

After the quarter-finals

This rule means players would only face suspension if they collect the following:

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Two yellow cards during the three group-stage matches, or

Two yellow cards across the Round of 32, Round of 16, and quarter-final matches

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The proposal is seen as a fairer solution than increasing the suspension threshold from two yellow cards to three.

The matter is expected to be discussed when the FIFA Council meets in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday. A final decision could shape player discipline rules for the biggest World Cup in history.