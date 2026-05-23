Ghana supports France's move to abolish old slavery laws and return African artefacts

Ghana has welcomed France’s decision to repeal old slavery laws and support the return of looted African artefacts as global discussions on reparatory justice continue.

Ghana has welcomed France’s decision to repeal colonial-era slavery laws known as the Code Noir and support the return of looted African artefacts.

President John Mahama praised French President Emmanuel Macron for promoting open dialogue and cooperation on reparatory justice for slavery.

France is expected to participate in Ghana’s upcoming Reparatory Justice Summit in Accra, which will bring together global leaders and scholars.

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The Government of Ghana has welcomed major steps announced by Emmanuel Macron towards addressing the painful history of slavery and colonialism, including plans to repeal old slavery laws known as the “Code Noir” and support the return of looted African artefacts.

Code Noir

In a statement issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 23, 2026, President John Dramani Mahama praised Macron for what Ghana described as honest, open, conciliatory and exemplary leadership on reparatory justice for the transatlantic enslavement of Africans.

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The announcement follows remarks made by President Macron during an event marking the 25th anniversary of France’s law recognising slavery as a crime against humanity.

Reparatory justice refers to efforts aimed at acknowledging the historical damage caused by slavery and colonialism through actions such as apologies, compensation, return of cultural artefacts and institutional reforms.

Ghana’s statement focused on France’s intention to abolish colonial-era slavery laws known as the “Code Noir.”

The Code Noir, or “Black Code,” was introduced by France in the 17th century to regulate slavery in French colonies. Historians say the laws controlled the lives of enslaved Africans and legally supported slavery under the French colonial system.

Reacting to Macron’s pledge to repeal the laws, the statement said:

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Ghana acknowledges President Macron’s recognition that these statutes are incompatible with the values our countries profess today and accepts his call for honest engagement with this history.

It added:

“Honest reckoning is the necessary foundation for everything that follows. We welcome France’s willingness to begin that work.”

Ghana also praised France’s growing commitment to returning African artefacts taken during the colonial period.

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According to the statement, Ghana is ready to work closely with France on a proposed Ghana-France Scientific Commission on slavery, which will be established in Ghana to deepen research, dialogue and cooperation on historical justice issues.

The statement also confirmed that President Macron has accepted an invitation from President Mahama to participate in the “Next Steps” High-Level Conference on Reparatory Justice scheduled to take place in Accra from June 17 to 19, 2026.

The conference is expected to bring together Heads of State, scholars, civil society groups and international partners from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and the Americas to discuss practical steps toward reparatory justice.

The Ministry also informed that the summit aims to move discussions from recognition toward shared understanding, partnership and concrete action.

The growing international momentum on reparations comes at the back of the landmark United Nations resolution adopted on March 25, 2026, which recognised the transatlantic enslavement of Africans as “the gravest crime against humanity.”