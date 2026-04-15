Killbeatz earns Grammy recognition for contribution to Ed Sheeran’s Divide

Killbeatz receives Grammy recognition from The Recording Academy for his contribution to Divide by Ed Sheeran.

Killbeatz receives Grammy recognition from The Recording Academy for his contribution to Divide by Ed Sheeran.

Killbeatz has been honoured by The Recording Academy with a certificate for his production work on Divide, which won Best Pop Vocal Album.

Killbeatz has been recognised by The Recording Academy for his contribution to (Divide) by Ed Sheeran.

He received an official certificate for his role as a producer on the album, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards.

Killbeatz celebrated the milestone on Instagram, describing the recognition as a proud moment for Ghana.

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Ghanaian music producer Joseph Kwame Addison, widely known as Killbeatz, has received recognition from The Recording Academy for his contribution to (Divide) by Ed Sheeran.

The acknowledgement comes in the form of an official certificate, honouring his role as a producer on the album, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The recognition places the Ghanaian producer among a distinguished group of creatives behind one of the most commercially successful albums of its time, with Divide dominating global charts and further cementing Sheeran’s international acclaim.

Killbeatz shared the milestone with fans via Instagram, posting an image of the certificate to mark the achievement.

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Killbeatz receives Grammy recognition from The Recording Academy for his contribution to Divide by Ed Sheeran.

He wrote,

This is for Ghana 🇬🇭 @grammys

Known for his distinctive Afrobeats-inspired sound, Killbeatz has established himself as a leading figure in Ghana’s music industry, working with a wide range of both local and international artistes.

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