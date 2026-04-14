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YOLO star Drogba cries out as his condition worsens after father’s death, seeks support

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:42 - 14 April 2026
YOLO's Drogba painfully shares update on health struggle, says 'I can't breathe'
John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba in YOLO, appeals for support as he battles a worsening health condition following the loss of his father.
John Peasah, known as Drogba in YOLO, has made an emotional plea for financial and emotional support as his battle with a demyelinating disease worsens.
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  • John Peasah, known as Drogba in YOLO, has made an urgent appeal for financial and emotional support as his health deteriorates.

  • He is battling a serious demyelinating disease, enduring constant pain, failed treatments at multiple hospitals, and the emotional toll of losing his father.

  • He is seeking support, not sympathy, to afford costly treatment, as colleagues and fans rally behind him with donations and prayers.

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Ghanaian actor John Peasah, widely recognised for his role as Drogba in the youth television series YOLO, has made a heartfelt public appeal for urgent financial and emotional support as his health condition reportedly worsens.

The actor is currently battling a demyelinating disease, a serious neurological disorder that affects the nervous system and may lead to vision loss, muscle weakness, impaired balance, and persistent pain. He revealed that he has sought treatment at more than 12 hospitals, yet has seen little improvement.

READ MORE: Learn to accept wives who earn more than you – Uncle Ebo Whyte tells men

In an emotional post shared on Instagram on 13 April 2026, Peasah opened up about the daily toll the illness has taken on both his physical and mental wellbeing.

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He wrote;

My body betrays me every day, every hour. Constant pain, endless struggles… Dad’s not here to hold my hand. I’m trying to be strong, but it’s hard to keep going

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I'll be on oxygen for now - YOLO's Drogba shares update on health struggle
John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba in YOLO, appeals for support as he battles a worsening health condition following the loss of his father.

The situation has been further compounded by the loss of his father in January 2026, whom he described as a major source of emotional strength during his ordeal.

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He also highlighted the financial burden of treatment, particularly intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy, which he says has become increasingly unaffordable as he continues to explore options for recovery.

READ MORE: Louisa Adinkra opens up on failed marriage, regrets and seven years of being single

Despite the challenges, the actor emphasised that he is not seeking pity, but rather support to enable him to access the care he needs and work towards regaining his health.

Meanwhile, his colleagues from YOLO have rallied behind him, launching a support campaign that is gaining momentum on social media, with fans and well-wishers calling for donations and prayers.

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