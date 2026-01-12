Akosua Serwaa breaks silence after hero’s welcome by team legal wives in Ghana

Akosua Serwaa, the widow of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has returned to Ghana from Germany and spoken publicly for the first time since her arrival. She was warmly received at Kotoka International Airport on 9 January 2026 by supporters and public figures, a reception she said came as a surprise.

She touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on 9 January 2026, where an unexpected show of affection awaited her. A sizeable gathering of sympathisers and well-wishers, including prominent media figures such as Ohemaa Woyeje and Sally Mann, had assembled to receive her.

In a statement released a day later, on 10 January 2026, Akosua Serwaa admitted she was taken aback by the overwhelming reception at the airport. Reflecting on the moment, she explained that she initially struggled to understand why such a crowd had gathered.

She said,

“After landing safely at Kotoka International Airport, my first thought was to give thanks to God for His protection. As I moved through the arrival hall and noticed a large crowd ahead, I wondered quietly if a prominent national figure had arrived on the same flight. It was only when I got closer that I realised the gathering was not for a leader of the nation, but for me – their sister, mother, and daughter, the widow of Daddy Lumba,”

She went on to express deep appreciation to those who stood by her during what she described as a painful and challenging chapter of her life. Particular mention was made of Team Legal Wives, whose public support and advocacy, she noted, gave her strength and represented a broader fight for unity and fairness.

The statement continued,

“I offer my sincere and deepest gratitude to Team Legal Wives for your consistent and selfless support. Your prayers, encouragement, advocacy, and love carried me through moments words cannot adequately describe. The unity you displayed reflects a shared commitment to truth, justice, and collective strength”

Among those present at the airport to welcome her were Evangelist Papa Shee, businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, as well as some relatives of the late musician.

Akosua Serwaa’s return comes almost a month after Daddy Lumba was laid to rest at Heroes Park in Kumasi on 13 December 2025. She, along with a section of the family, was absent from the burial ceremony due to unresolved disagreements surrounding the funeral arrangements and traditional widowhood rites.

