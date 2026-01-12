Advertisement

Akosua Serwaa breaks silence after hero’s welcome by team legal wives in Ghana

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:54 - 12 January 2026
Daddy Lumba
Akosua Serwaa, the widow of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has returned to Ghana from Germany and spoken publicly for the first time since her arrival. She was warmly received at Kotoka International Airport on 9 January 2026 by supporters and public figures, a reception she said came as a surprise.
Advertisement

Akosua Serwaa, widow of the celebrated Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has finally broken her silence following her return to Ghana after an extended stay in Germany.

Advertisement

She touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on 9 January 2026, where an unexpected show of affection awaited her. A sizeable gathering of sympathisers and well-wishers, including prominent media figures such as Ohemaa Woyeje and Sally Mann, had assembled to receive her.

READ MORE: Want to land movie roles back-to-back? Here are the key body features an actor must have

In a statement released a day later, on 10 January 2026, Akosua Serwaa admitted she was taken aback by the overwhelming reception at the airport. Reflecting on the moment, she explained that she initially struggled to understand why such a crowd had gathered.

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

She said,

READ ALSO: Longevity is most important: Look for a motherly figure when marrying – Edem advises men

“After landing safely at Kotoka International Airport, my first thought was to give thanks to God for His protection. As I moved through the arrival hall and noticed a large crowd ahead, I wondered quietly if a prominent national figure had arrived on the same flight. It was only when I got closer that I realised the gathering was not for a leader of the nation, but for me – their sister, mother, and daughter, the widow of Daddy Lumba,”

She went on to express deep appreciation to those who stood by her during what she described as a painful and challenging chapter of her life. Particular mention was made of Team Legal Wives, whose public support and advocacy, she noted, gave her strength and represented a broader fight for unity and fairness.

READ MORE: Wiyaala to be ordained Paramount Queen Mother in Funsi

Advertisement

The statement continued,

“I offer my sincere and deepest gratitude to Team Legal Wives for your consistent and selfless support. Your prayers, encouragement, advocacy, and love carried me through moments words cannot adequately describe. The unity you displayed reflects a shared commitment to truth, justice, and collective strength”

Daddy Lumba

READ MORE: 'I did not personally invite her' - Sista Afia responds to Tracy Shay's stage appearance

Among those present at the airport to welcome her were Evangelist Papa Shee, businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, as well as some relatives of the late musician.

Advertisement

Akosua Serwaa’s return comes almost a month after Daddy Lumba was laid to rest at Heroes Park in Kumasi on 13 December 2025. She, along with a section of the family, was absent from the burial ceremony due to unresolved disagreements surrounding the funeral arrangements and traditional widowhood rites.

Daddy Lumba

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene reveals how he started music studio at 17 in his mother’s kitchen

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Real Madrid fire Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa after Supercopa loss to Barcelona
Sports
12.01.2026
Real Madrid fire Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa after Supercopa loss to Barcelona
Should Samuel Eto’o be held responsible for Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 disappointment?
Sports
12.01.2026
Should Samuel Eto’o be held responsible for Cameroon’s AFCON 2025 disappointment?
'I apologise, but I don’t ask for forgiveness': Simeone on Vinícius Jr sideline row
Sports
12.01.2026
'I apologise, but I don’t ask for forgiveness': Simeone on Vinícius Jr sideline row
How to Set Professional Boundaries at Your Workplace: Not All Colleagues Are Friends
Lifestyle
12.01.2026
How to Set Professional Boundaries at Your Workplace: Not All Colleagues Are Friends
IES commends US$1.47bn energy debt clearance, outlines reforms to sustain power security
News
12.01.2026
IES commends US$1.47bn energy debt clearance, outlines reforms to sustain power security
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
Entertainment
12.01.2026
No wedding without at least GH₵100,000 in the bank - Archbishop Duncan William warns young men (video)