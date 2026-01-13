Akosua Serwaa appeals court ruling declaring her and Odo Broni co-wives
Fresh information circulating online has revealed the substance of an appeal lodged by Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, reigniting public debate over the long-running legal dispute with Odo Broni.
Akosua Serwaa, who entered into a relationship with the musician in the early 1990s, took legal action against Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba’s second wife, after his death. Her suit, filed at the Kumasi High Court on 3 October 2025, sought a declaration recognising her as the artist’s only lawful wife. She contended that she and Daddy Lumba were married under German civil law in 2004, a union which, she argued, rendered any subsequent marriage invalid.
READ MORE: No wedding without at least GH₵100,000 in the bank - Archbishop Duncan William warns young men (video)
However, in a decision delivered on 29 November, trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s claim. The judge ruled that she had not sufficiently demonstrated the existence of a valid marriage under German ordinance law. Justice Smith Arthur further held that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni should be regarded as customary wives of the late musician. Consequently, she directed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to allow both women to participate in the required widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba’s funeral.
Despite the ruling, Daddy Lumba’s funeral, held on 13 December 2025, saw Odo Broni presented as his sole widow, as Akosua Serwaa remained in Germany at the time. She later travelled to Ghana for the first time after the burial, arriving on 9 January 2026 to an enthusiastic reception at Kotoka International Airport.
Two days later, on 11 January, she proceeded to Kumasi. By Monday, 12 January, bloggers reported her presence at the Adum court complex. She was subsequently seen at the offices of her lawyer, William Kusi Esq of Dominion Chambers, fuelling speculation that she intended to pursue further legal action.
Later that same day, documents relating to Akosua Serwaa’s appeal began circulating on social media. The appeal, filed on 28 November shortly after the High Court’s decision, urges the Court of Appeal to overturn Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur’s ‘flawed’ ruling. A Facebook post outlining the grounds of the appeal has since drawn widespread attention online.