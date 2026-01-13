Akosua Serwaa appeals court ruling declaring her and Odo Broni co-wives

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has reignited a legal dispute with his second wife, Odo Broni, by filing an appeal against a High Court ruling. The court had dismissed her claim of being Daddy Lumba’s only lawful wife under German civil law and instead recognised both women as customary wives.

Fresh information circulating online has revealed the substance of an appeal lodged by Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, reigniting public debate over the long-running legal dispute with Odo Broni.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akosua Serwaa, who entered into a relationship with the musician in the early 1990s, took legal action against Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba’s second wife, after his death. Her suit, filed at the Kumasi High Court on 3 October 2025, sought a declaration recognising her as the artist’s only lawful wife. She contended that she and Daddy Lumba were married under German civil law in 2004, a union which, she argued, rendered any subsequent marriage invalid.

However, in a decision delivered on 29 November, trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s claim. The judge ruled that she had not sufficiently demonstrated the existence of a valid marriage under German ordinance law. Justice Smith Arthur further held that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni should be regarded as customary wives of the late musician. Consequently, she directed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to allow both women to participate in the required widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

Daddy Lumba

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Wendy Shay wins Best Female Artiste Western Africa at the 2025 Afrima Awards

Despite the ruling, Daddy Lumba’s funeral, held on 13 December 2025, saw Odo Broni presented as his sole widow, as Akosua Serwaa remained in Germany at the time. She later travelled to Ghana for the first time after the burial, arriving on 9 January 2026 to an enthusiastic reception at Kotoka International Airport.

Two days later, on 11 January, she proceeded to Kumasi. By Monday, 12 January, bloggers reported her presence at the Adum court complex. She was subsequently seen at the offices of her lawyer, William Kusi Esq of Dominion Chambers, fuelling speculation that she intended to pursue further legal action.

Advertisement

Advertisement