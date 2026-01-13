Advertisement

Akosua Serwaa appeals court ruling declaring her and Odo Broni co-wives

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:25 - 13 January 2026
Daddy Lumba
Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has reignited a legal dispute with his second wife, Odo Broni, by filing an appeal against a High Court ruling. The court had dismissed her claim of being Daddy Lumba’s only lawful wife under German civil law and instead recognised both women as customary wives.
Advertisement

Fresh information circulating online has revealed the substance of an appeal lodged by Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, reigniting public debate over the long-running legal dispute with Odo Broni.

Advertisement

Akosua Serwaa, who entered into a relationship with the musician in the early 1990s, took legal action against Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba’s second wife, after his death. Her suit, filed at the Kumasi High Court on 3 October 2025, sought a declaration recognising her as the artist’s only lawful wife. She contended that she and Daddy Lumba were married under German civil law in 2004, a union which, she argued, rendered any subsequent marriage invalid.

READ MORE: No wedding without at least GH₵100,000 in the bank - Archbishop Duncan William warns young men (video)

However, in a decision delivered on 29 November, trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s claim. The judge ruled that she had not sufficiently demonstrated the existence of a valid marriage under German ordinance law. Justice Smith Arthur further held that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni should be regarded as customary wives of the late musician. Consequently, she directed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to allow both women to participate in the required widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

Daddy Lumba
Advertisement

READ MORE: Wendy Shay wins Best Female Artiste Western Africa at the 2025 Afrima Awards

Despite the ruling, Daddy Lumba’s funeral, held on 13 December 2025, saw Odo Broni presented as his sole widow, as Akosua Serwaa remained in Germany at the time. She later travelled to Ghana for the first time after the burial, arriving on 9 January 2026 to an enthusiastic reception at Kotoka International Airport.

Two days later, on 11 January, she proceeded to Kumasi. By Monday, 12 January, bloggers reported her presence at the Adum court complex. She was subsequently seen at the offices of her lawyer, William Kusi Esq of Dominion Chambers, fuelling speculation that she intended to pursue further legal action.

READ MORE: Akosua Serwaa breaks silence after hero’s welcome by team legal wives in Ghana

Advertisement

Later that same day, documents relating to Akosua Serwaa’s appeal began circulating on social media. The appeal, filed on 28 November shortly after the High Court’s decision, urges the Court of Appeal to overturn Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur’s ‘flawed’ ruling. A Facebook post outlining the grounds of the appeal has since drawn widespread attention online.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘They are the fake ones’ – Prof Frimpong-Boateng fires NPP leadership over expulsion move
News
13.01.2026
‘They are the fake ones’ – Prof Frimpong-Boateng fires NPP leadership over expulsion move
NaCCA apologises to Ghanaians, recalls teachers’ manual over gender controversy
News
13.01.2026
NaCCA apologises to Ghanaians, recalls teachers’ manual over gender controversy
20 famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names
Entertainment
13.01.2026
20 famous Ghanaian artistes who changed their names
10 Reasons Why Men Are Refusing to Get Married at an Early Age
Lifestyle
13.01.2026
10 Reasons Why Men Are Refusing to Get Married at an Early Age
adidas unveils 25th anniversary UEFA Champions League match ball
Sports
13.01.2026
adidas unveils 25th anniversary UEFA Champions League match ball
Manchester United set to name Michael Carrick as interim manager
Sports
13.01.2026
Manchester United set to name Michael Carrick as interim manager