Ghana's Abdul Aziz Issah signs permanent deal with Barcelona until 2028: Contract details and everything you need to know

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has completed a permanent move from Dreams FC to Barça Atlètic, signing a two-year contract until June 2028 with an option for an additional year after impressing during his loan spells.

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has signed a permanent contract with Barça Atlètic until June 2028, with Barcelona holding an option to extend the deal by a further year.

The 20-year-old earned the move after impressing during two loan spells, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 20 appearances during the 2025/26 season.

Issah's permanent transfer marks a major turnaround after earlier reports suggested Barcelona would not exercise their purchase option, with his improved performances ultimately convincing the club to keep him.

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Ghanaian youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has completed a permanent transfer to Barça Atlètic, ending doubts and speculation over his future after FC Barcelona secured his signature from Dreams FC on a deal running until June 30, 2028.

Abdul Aziz Issah

The agreement, announced by the Catalan club on Monday, July 27, includes an option to extend the contract by one more year until 2029. He repped the Catalan shirt during two loan spells with Barcelona's reserve side.

READ ALSO: Abdul Aziz Issah rejoins Barcelona B on loan until 2026

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The move marks a dramatic turnaround for the 20-year-old, whose long-term future at the club had previously appeared uncertain despite showing flashes of his talent in Spain.

Barcelona make it official

In an official statement, Barcelona confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Dreams FC for Issah's permanent transfer.

"FC Barcelona and Dreams FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Aziz Issah for two seasons, until June 30, 2028. The agreement includes the option to extend the contract for one more season," the club announced.

Barcelona also confirmed that the signing ceremony was attended by Director of Youth Football José Ramón Alexanko, while Issah completed his medical examinations before joining the squad for pre-season preparations.

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Issah and Director of Youth Football José Ramón Alexanko, while Issah completed his medical examinations

The numbers that convinced Barcelona

Issah's permanent move rewards the significant improvement in his performances during the 2025/26 season. After seeing limited action during his first year in Spain as he was adapting to European football, Aziz became a much more influential figure under Barça Atlètic.

During the 2025/26 campaign, he made 20 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist for the reserve side. Those performances convinced Barcelona that the former Dreams FC star deserved a permanent place at the club.

READ ALSO: Barcelona rejects option to sign Abdul Aziz Issah after limited playtime

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What changed?

The permanent deal represents a major shift from earlier expectations surrounding Issah's future.

When Barcelona first signed the winger on loan from Dreams FC in 2024, the agreement included an option to buy. However, reports earlier this year suggested the Catalan side were unlikely to trigger the clause after Issah struggled for regular opportunities during his first season.

Instead of returning to Ghana, Barcelona opted to hand him another season on loan for the 2025/26 campaign. Issah gradually earned more playing time, improved his attacking output and finished the season strongly, convincing the club's sporting department that he deserved a long-term contract.

A reward for steady development

Barcelona's decision is another milestone in the career of one of Ghana's brightest young talents.

READ ALSO: Barcelona youngster Abdul Aziz Issah nominated for CAF Young Player of the Year

Before moving to Spain, Issah came into limelight after helping Dreams FC enjoy a memorable run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

His performances earned him recognition as one of Africa's most exciting young attackers and attracted interest from several European clubs before Barcelona won the race for his signature.

What next for Issah?

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Issah will remain with Barça Atlètic for the 2026/27 season, where he will continue his development under the club's reserve setup while pushing for opportunities closer to the senior team.