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Police, health authorities launch investigation into missing baby case at Salaga Hospital

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:34 - 12 June 2026
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Police and health authorities have launched investigations into the disappearance of a newborn baby at East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga, Savannah Region.
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  • Police have opened investigations into the disappearance of a newborn at East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga.

  • Hospital authorities say an immediate search yielded no results before the case was reported to police.

  • The Ghana Health Service is appealing to the public for information to help locate the baby.

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The Ghana Police Service have launched investigations into the disappearance of a newborn baby at the East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga in the Savannah Region.

READ ALSO: Court remands suspect in Mamprobi baby theft case, sets next appearance date

The Savannah Regional Health Directorate (SRHD) of the Ghana Health Service confirmed the incident in a press release dated June 11, involving a missing newborn.

According to the Directorate, the baby went missing on Tuesday, June 10, prompting an immediate internal search at the facility.

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“Following the report of the incident, an immediate search was conducted within the facility. However, the efforts did not yield any results, and the matter was subsequently reported to the East Gonja District Police Command for investigation,” the statement said.

The Health Directorate says it is working closely with hospital management, police investigators and other stakeholders to locate the baby as quickly as possible.

READ ALSO: Woman steals 7-day-old baby during naming ceremony

“The Savannah Regional Health Directorate is working closely with the hospital management, the Ghana Police Service, and other relevant stakeholders to locate the missing baby and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the release added.

Authorities also extended sympathy to the family, assuring them of support during the ongoing investigations.

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“The Service extends its deepest sympathies to the parents and family of the baby during this difficult period and assures them of its full support as investigations continue.”

READ ALSO: Revealed: How alleged Mamprobi baby theft suspect’s sister and husband caused her arrest

The incident has raised fresh concerns about security at maternity and neonatal wards in public health facilities across Ghana.

The Ghana Health Service has appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with credible information about the baby’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station, the Savannah Regional Health Directorate, or the East Gonja District Hospital.

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