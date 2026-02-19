Revealed: How alleged Mamprobi baby theft suspect’s sister and husband caused her arrest

Tuesday morning began like any other at Mamprobi Hospital — until news broke that a baby had allegedly been stolen from the facility.

CCTV footage from the hospital reportedly captured a woman leaving with the infant, sending shockwaves through the Mamprobi community and prompting immediate action from the Ghana Police Service.

Officers swiftly launched a search operation after receiving a formal complaint from hospital authorities and the child’s family. The infant was eventually recovered, and a female suspect was arrested.

However, beyond the dramatic rescue lies a lesser-known account of how the suspect’s own family members played a pivotal role in exposing her.

In an interview with TV3, a resident of the suspect’s community, identified as Farouk, provided insight into how events unfolded behind the scenes. According to him, the suspect, Latifa Salifu, 33, was widely regarded as calm and respectful.

She is a very calm person. She's not someone who has a bad character.

Farouk explained that she was known for her daily routine, primarily engaging in petty trading within the community. To many neighbours, the allegations came as a complete shock.

We don't know her to be bad, so when the news broke, we were very shocked to hear about it. We don't know what drives her to do that.

There had been speculation among some residents that the alleged act may have been linked to childlessness. However, Farouk dismissed that assumption, stating that she had been married for about a year and is a mother of two boys.

The husband is a cool person; they have been married for about a year now, and I'm not sure her husband is giving her any pressure.

The turning point, according to Farouk, came from within her own household. Reports suggest that the suspect’s sister became suspicious about the baby she was carrying. The sister allegedly informed the woman’s husband that the child was not biologically hers.

It was the sister who reported to the husband that the child her biological sister is carrying she didn't give birth to. Her husband asked the sister to go and call the police.

"The lady suspected of baby theft, Latifa Salifu, 33, is a very calm person. We were very shocked when such news about her broke." - A resident of her community, expresses disbelief.#GhanaTonight #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/AeIrhvPXtl — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 19, 2026

Farouk further revealed that it was the husband who ultimately contacted the police, leading to her apprehension. When asked whether the suspect had any known mental health challenges, Farouk responded in the negative, maintaining that there had been no such indications within the community.

From all accounts, it was the combined action of the husband and the suspect’s sister that brought the matter to the attention of authorities, paving the way for her arrest.