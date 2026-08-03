Akwaboah dismisses marriage rumours, says he's happier than ever after two years with his wife

Ghanaian highlife singer Akwaboah has broken his silence on speculation surrounding his marriage, insisting that reports suggesting he is unhappy are completely false.

Akwaboah has dismissed rumours of marital problems, insisting he is happily married and enjoying life with his wife after two years together.

The highlife singer said his earlier social media posts and advice about saving GH¢8,000 before marriage were misunderstood, stressing that he was highlighting the financial realities of married life.

Akwaboah revealed that he and his wife often laugh off negative comments on social media and refuse to let online criticism affect their relationship.

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The musician addressed the rumours during an interview with Zion Felix, where he explained that his recent social media posts had been widely misinterpreted, fuelling unnecessary assumptions about his personal life.

Akwaboah revealed that he has now been married for two years and described his marriage as peaceful and fulfilling.

He said, dismissing claims that his earlier posts reflected difficulties at home;

I'm happily married. Everything is going well, and I have no regrets about getting married

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The singer also responded to suggestions that his wife was not taking good care of him, describing such claims as baseless.

He stated;

My wife takes very good care of me. She even prepares delicious meals for me, so I don't know where people get those stories from. I'm actually happier now than I was before I got married,

Akwaboah further opened up about how he and his wife navigate criticism on social media. He disclosed that before they got married, he had an honest discussion with her about the realities of being married to a public figure, warning that she could become the target of online criticism despite doing nothing wrong.

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Akwaboah Jnr’s colourful traditional wedding

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According to him, the couple now approach most of the negative comments with humour.

He explained;

Sometimes she shows me the comments people make about her, and we laugh about them together. We're human, though, so there are times the comments aren't funny. Even then, we don't allow them to affect our happiness or our marriage

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The award-winning musician also revisited his widely debated advice that prospective couples should save GH¢8,000 before getting married. He argued that many people became fixated on the figure itself instead of understanding the broader message he was trying to convey.

He said;

People focused on the GH¢8,000 instead of the point I was making. Marriage comes with many financial responsibilities. Once they get married themselves, they'll understand what I meant

Akwaboah maintained that even GH¢8,000 may not be sufficient to cover the financial demands that come with starting married life, particularly for young couples.