GTEC questions Spio-Garbrah's use of 'Dr.' title, demands proof of doctorate

GTEC has asked former Trade Minister Ekwow Spio-Garbrah to provide proof of his use of the title "Dr." or immediately stop using it and remove it from all official documents, websites, and public profiles.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has asked former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, to clarify his use of the academic title "Dr.", warning that he must stop using it if he is unable to prove it was legitimately conferred.

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In a letter addressed to Spio-Garbrah, whom the Commission noted refers to himself as "Amb. Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah", GTEC said it had taken note of his use of the title and was concerned that it may not have been earned through a recognised academic process.

According to the Commission, the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned or conferred through recognised academic procedures is misleading and inconsistent with the standards governing academic qualifications in Ghana.

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"For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission wishes to formally express its concern regarding the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned or conferred through a recognised academic process," the letter stated.

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GTEC has requested that Spio-Garbrah submit documentation clarifying the basis for using the title "Dr.".

Specifically, the Commission wants him to disclose:

The name of the institution that awarded the doctorate.

Whether the doctorate is an earned or honorary degree.

The date the degree was conferred.

The process through which it was conferred.

The Commission further stated that if he is unable to provide the requested documentation, he would be required to immediately stop using the title "Dr.".

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In addition, GTEC directed him to provide verifiable evidence that the title has been removed from all official and public representations, including official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads, and any other professional or public platforms.