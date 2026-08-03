Advertisement

GTEC questions Spio-Garbrah's use of 'Dr.' title, demands proof of doctorate

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:49 - 03 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
GTEC has asked former Trade Minister Ekwow Spio-Garbrah to provide proof of his use of the title "Dr." or immediately stop using it and remove it from all official documents, websites, and public profiles.
Advertisement

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has asked former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, to clarify his use of the academic title "Dr.", warning that he must stop using it if he is unable to prove it was legitimately conferred.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to Spio-Garbrah, whom the Commission noted refers to himself as "Amb. Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah", GTEC said it had taken note of his use of the title and was concerned that it may not have been earned through a recognised academic process.

According to the Commission, the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned or conferred through recognised academic procedures is misleading and inconsistent with the standards governing academic qualifications in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Mahama urges Ghanaians to stop speaking negatively about the country

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission wishes to formally express its concern regarding the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned or conferred through a recognised academic process," the letter stated.

Advertisement

GTEC has requested that Spio-Garbrah submit documentation clarifying the basis for using the title "Dr.".

Specifically, the Commission wants him to disclose:

  • The name of the institution that awarded the doctorate.

  • Whether the doctorate is an earned or honorary degree.

  • The date the degree was conferred.

  • The process through which it was conferred.

READ ALSO: Police licence checks at a road stop: What the law says, your rights, plus possible penalties

The Commission further stated that if he is unable to provide the requested documentation, he would be required to immediately stop using the title "Dr.".

Advertisement

In addition, GTEC directed him to provide verifiable evidence that the title has been removed from all official and public representations, including official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads, and any other professional or public platforms.

The latest directive forms part of GTEC's ongoing efforts to enforce standards governing the use of academic titles and ensure that only duly earned or properly conferred qualifications are publicly represented.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Fuel prices to rise in first August pricing window
News
03.08.2026
IES urges gov’t to intervene as rising fuel prices deepen financial hardship for Ghanaians
ShattaFest UK: New video captures fire that triggered stampede leaving 23 injured
Entertainment
03.08.2026
ShattaFest UK: New video captures fire that triggered stampede leaving 23 injured
Crude oil prices have surged sharply amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Creator: Bloomberg | Credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images Copyright: 2013 Bloomberg
News
03.08.2026
Oil prices fall sharply after Trump halts planned attacks on Iran, offering brief relief for Africa
FA set to join Wales in withdrawing support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Sports
03.08.2026
FA set to join Wales in withdrawing support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Akwaboah and his wife
Entertainment
03.08.2026
Akwaboah dismisses marriage rumours, says he's happier than ever after two years with his wife
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Final standings and latest rankings
Sports
03.08.2026
Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Medal Table: Final standings and latest rankings